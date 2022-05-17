Free suicide awareness, prevention training available

GALLIPOLIS — The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) received funding from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s (FAO) Cause Connector giving program to help support an important community training for suicide awareness and prevention called QPR: Question, Persuade, and Refer.

The AAA7 is hosting a virtual QPR training coming up on June 7.

Through the Suicide Prevention Foundation, AAA7 staff have been trained to provide the community educational program QPR: Question, Persuade, and Refer. Much like the well-known CPR, the fundamentals of QPR are easily learned and applied through a short training which can be done virtually or online. QPR, like CPR, functions as a “chain of survival,” allowing lay persons and professionals to respond to a life-threatening event — suicidal crisis. The training provides a booklet for each participant which becomes the resource to assist suicidal persons and is an instrumental part of the training. Teachers, coaches, local clergy, police officers, and any community individual can learn the QPR method to help recognize signs and clues of suicidal behavior, how to approach and communicate with a suicidal person, and where to refer them for assistance.

In Ohio, five people die each day by suicide. A report released by the Ohio University College of Health and Sciences in July 2020 found rural counties have higher incidences of suicide and less resources to treat mental health conditions in Ohio. Of Ohio’s 88 counties, 37 have above the United States average deaths from suicide. Adams, Gallia and Jackson Counties have 20 suicides per 100,000 individuals annually; Brown County has 18 per 100,000; Highland, Pike and Ross Counties have 17 per 100,000; Scioto and Lawrence Counties have 13 per 100,000; and Vinton County has 11 per 100,000. The AAA7 serves all ten of these counties with a mission of providing resources and services for the area.

In addition to June 7, other training dates have been set for the remainder of the year and are available to anyone in the community who is interested. Dates include: Aug. 2, Oct. 4 and Dec. 6. Sessions will begin at 10 a.m. and the training will last a couple hours. Attendees will receive materials ahead of time to use in the training.

If you or someone you know would be interested in participating, or if you have questions about the training, please call the AAA7 Training Department at 1-800-582-7277, extension 252.

Cause Connector is a charitable matchmaking site created to help more donors support local nonprofit projects in Appalachian Ohio.

Information provided by Shannon Dalton/Gallia-Jackson-Meigs ADAMH Board