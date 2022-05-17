Second arrest made in homicide case

POMEROY — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood reported on May 13, the Major Crimes Task Force and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation identified a second individual involved in the homicide of Kane Roush which occurred on April 4, 2021.

According to the information received, agents with the Major Crimes Task Force, The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and detectives with the Charleston Police Department arrested Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, W.Va. for “Conspiracy to Murder, a felony of the first degree and Complicity to Murder, an unclassified felony,” according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Nelson is currently being housed in West Virginia awaiting extradition to Ohio to face the charges in Meigs County.

The Task Force and Ohio BCI are currently in contact with the Meigs County Prosecutor regarding further charges. More information will be released as it is made available.

The Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport, and McConnelsville Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe, Meigs, and Athens County Prosecutor’s Offices; and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Information provided by Meigs County Sheriff’s office.