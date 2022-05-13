Southern Board of Ed. approves agenda items

RACINE — The Board of Education of the Southern Local School District, met last month to approve financial items and personnel.

Present during the meeting were board members Denny Evans, Brenda Johnson, Tom Woods, Dennis Teaford, and Ashli Peterman. Also in attendance were Tony Deem, Superintendent; Christi Hendrix, Treasurer; and Tricia McNickle, Principal.

The board approved previous meeting minutes, bills, financial statement, bank reconciliation statement, and all checks for the month of March.

STORM students were recognized during the meeting. Those students were Hailey Young, Haylee Shamblin and William Yost.

In financial matters, the board approved revised appropriations in the amount of $16,555,255.64 as presented by the Treasurer.

The board approved seniors for graduation as recommended by the high school principal:

An overnight trip for the FFA on May 5-6, to attend the Ohio FFA Convention in Columbus, was approved.

A $100.00 donation to the High School Principals fund for the Academic Banquet was accepted.

The board purchased two pallets of black rubber mulch from BSD Worldwide in the amount of $1,350.00.

A professional services contract was approved with J.L. Uhrig and Associates for GAAP preparation for fiscal year ending June 30, in the amount of $6,700.

The board approved the following insurance rates as presented by the treasurer: Medical Insurance (PPO Current Plan) $1,162.88 single and $2,580.09 family per month; Medical Insurance (HDHP) $1,105.51 single and $2,253.13 family per month. The district’s percentage increase is 6% for July 1 health insurance renewal. Dental Insurance is $44.91 per month, a 2% increase.

The board approved the creation of the following Fund/SCC: 006-922P P-EBT Administrative Fund CFDA 10.649

The board approved the revised Record Retention Schedule (RC-2) and submit to the Ohio Historical Society and Auditor of the State for approval.

The following textbook purchases were approved: MAV Holding Coorporation McGraw Hill: Inspire Science (60 each grade level),Grades 5, 6, 7, 8, for $24,636.16. MAV Holding Coorporation McGraw Hill: Inspire Science Physical Science with Earth (70) and Glencoe Biology (70) for $16,496.09. Gateway Education Holdings, LLC-SAVVAS: Environmental Science (50), Conceptual Physics (20), Introductory Chemistry (30) for $24,636.16.

The board approved the revised estimated Athens Meigs ESC Excess Costs in the amount of $358,141.36 for FY22 as of March 15.

The following dock amounts were approved: Jodi Cummins-Pay Date April 8 $-913.50; Jodi Cummins-Pay Date April 22 $-976.50; and Pam Humphrey-Pay Date April 22 $-535.50.

Laurie Watts was hired on a one-year limited contract as an Intervention Specialist for the 2022-23 school year. Hiring is contingent upon completion of all the administrative requirements for the position.

Elizabeth Kratzer was hired on a one-year limited contract as an Intervention Specialist for the 2022-23 school year. Hiring is contingent upon completion of all the administrative requirements of the position.

The following employees were approved to plan for the Summer Academy June 6-9, June 13-16, June 20-23, and June 27-30:Food Service Coordinator — Scott Wolfe, stipend is for $750; Bus Drivers — Ryland Michael, Jack Lyons, and Cheryl Smith, rate of pay is $25 per hour; Becky Bradford, Sheila Theiss and Rachel Allen, paid five hours per day for 16 days at a rate of pay is $20 per hour; Aides — Belinda Adams, Keri Smith, Tammy Beegle, Stephanie Allen, Evelyn Stanley, Jodi Fisher, and Erin Bradford, paid four hours a day for 16 days at a rate of $20; Teachers — Misty Fields, Garrett Hall, Brian Allen, Jenny Manuel, Jordan Pickens, Courtney Manuel,Wendy Beegle, Nikki Whobrey (Sub Nurse), Sharon Gantt, Adam Phillips, Jenny Riffle, Lori Sharp, Junie Maynard (Nurse), Bill Whitlock, Tim Prange, Alexis Davis, Rachel Cornell, Ashley Zielinski, Leslie Dunfee, and Autumn Lisle, paid four hours per day for 16 days. Rate of pay is $40.00 per hour.

Zach Ash was hired as a certified individual on a one-year limited contract starting the 2022-23 school year in accordance with the SLEA Negotiated Agreement, pending completion of all administrative requirements. Board member Woods abstained from voting.

The following certified individuals were hired on one-year limited contracts for the 2022-23 school year in accordance with the SLEA Negotiated Agreement, pending completion of all the administrative requirements: Alexis Davis, Chad Dodson, Jenna Meeks, and Haley Musser.

Hazel Knotts was hired as a certified individual on 2-year limited contract starting the 2022-23 school year in accordance with the SLEA Negotiated Agreement, pending completion of all the administrative requirements.

Katie Ash was hired as a certified individual on 3-year limited contracts for the 2022-23 school year in accordance with the SLEA Negotiated Agreement, pending completion of all the administrative requirements. Board member Woods abstained from voting.

The following certified individuals were hired on 3-year limited contracts for the 2022-23 school year in accordance with the SLEA Negotiated Agreement, pending completion of all the administrative requirements: Kayte Manuel and Lindsay Thomas.

The following certified individuals were hired on 5-year limited contracts starting the 2022-23 school year in accordance with the SLEA Negotiated Agreement, pending completion of all the administrative requirements: Leslie Dunfee, Joy Neal, Sharon Gantt and Kevin Porter

Marcia Weaver was hired as a certified individual on a continuing contract starting the 2022-23 school year in accordance with the SLEA Negotiated Agreement, pending completion of all the administrative requirements.

The following classified individuals were hired on a 2-year limited contract starting the 2022-23 school year in accordance with the OAPSE Negotiated Agreement, pending completion of all administrative requirements: Tony Carnahan, Krystal Coe-Pickett, Todd Dunfee, and Ryland Michael

The board approved accepting the resignation for retirement purposes from Ann Ohlinger effective May 31. Ohlinger is also asking for reemployment under Article XI, section D of the SLEA collective bargaining agreement for the 2022-23 school year. Deem is recommending this action.

The board approved accepting the resignation for retirement purposes from Patty Cook effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

The board approved accepting the resignation for retirement purposes from Scott Wolfe effective June 30.

The board approved hiring Kim Grueser on a 1-year contract as Secretary to Federal Programs/Superintendent. Contract is for 220 days/8 hours per day. Start date will be May 2. Hiring is contingent upon completion of all the administrative requirements for the position and salary is in accordance with administrative pay scale.

The board approved accepting the resignation for retirement purposes from Jo Willford effective May 31.

The non-renewal of Angela Mosher was approved at the end of the 2021-22 school year, due to her position being a long-term substitute position.

The board approved FMLA for the following employees: Garrett Hall, Jodi Cummins, Alice Williams, Pam Humphrey, and Charlie Wolfe.

Tricial McNickle was hired as a certified individual on a 5-year limited contract as Elementary Principal starting the 2022-23 school year. Contract is for 220 days and follows the administrative pay scale.

Ryan Chapman was hired on a 2-year limited contract as Director of Operations starting the 2022-23 school year. Contract is for 260 days and follows the administrative pay scale.

Amanda Ashworth was hired as a substitute custodian pending the completion of all the administrative requirements of the position.

The board approved to accept the resignation of Ted Woods effective at the end of the day, May 6, due to retirement. Board member Woods abstained from voting.

The next meeting of the Southern Local Board of Education is set for May 31 at 6:30 p.m. in the Kathryn Hart Community Center.

