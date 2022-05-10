Commissioners approve financial items

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners met last week in regular session, where they approved financial matters.

Present during the meeting were President Jimmy Will, Vice President Shannon Miller, Commissioner Tim Ihle and Clerk Tonya Edwards. Also in attendance at the meeting were Mike Hendrickson, Middleport Building Inspector; and Lora Rawson, Gallia-Meigs Community Action.

Commissioners approved the motion to accept last week’s minutes.

The week’s bills were approved in the total amount of $695,472.28.

Commissioners approved other financial items, including:

The transfer $100,000 from unclaimed funds to county general funds.

The transfer out $100,000 from county general to park district.

A motion to certify and appropriate $957,575.11 into Rutland Water and Sewer construction.

Established a new fund Motorola Solutions $60,490.

A motion to advance $60,490 from county general into M062M02.

Established a new fund B35 Square One B035B01 with $26,402.15.

Commissioners signed a proclamation to proclaim May as Community Action month.

Commissioners signed the CDBG contract for the delegation of administrative activities under a community development block grant from the Ohio Department of Development.

A motion acknowledging the renewal levy for the library and moved to send it to the Auditors office for certification was approved.

Commissioners proclaimed May 5, 2022 National Day of Prayer in Meigs County.

Commissioners meeting weekly, on Thursdays, in the Meigs County Courthouse at 10 a.m.