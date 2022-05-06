49 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

Editor’s note: Due to recent changes in the frequency of data reported by the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Valley Publishing’s COVID Update will now only appear once a week, in Saturday editions.

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of last week’s update, there were 49 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

Statistics reported on Friday, May 6:

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 21 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 19 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported nine new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 7,534 total cases (21 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 405 hospitalizations and 126 deaths. Of the 7,534 cases, 7,336 (10 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,503 cases (1 new), 13 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,214 cases (8 new), 22 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

30-39 — 1,101 cases (2 new), 21 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,096 cases (3 new), 37 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 995 cases (2 new), 65 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

60-69 — 817 cases (2 new), 72 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

70-79 — 497 cases (3 new), 103 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

80-plus — 311 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 44 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 14,644 (48.97 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 13,513 (45.20 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,667 total cases (19 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 236 hospitalizations and 88 deaths. Of the 4,648 cases, 4,530 (7 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 905 cases (5 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 — 664 cases (1 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 613 cases (2 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 679 cases (1 fewer), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 660 cases (3 new), 38 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 559 cases (2 new), 57 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

70-79 — 362 cases (3 new), 53 hospitalizations, 33 deaths

80-plus — 225 cases (4 new), 39 hospitalizations, 26 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,410 (49.81 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,495 (45.82 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 6,679 cases (9 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,190 confirmed cases, 489 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and 93 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently six active cases and 6,580 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 148 cases

5-11 — 319 cases

12-15 — 334 cases

16-20 — 471 cases

21-25 — 543 cases

26-30 — 614 cases (3 new)

31-40 — 1,111 cases (1 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,030 cases (2 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 865 cases (3 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 652 cases, 16 deaths

71+ — 592 cases, 60 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,773 (9 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,833 (7 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 940 (2 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 75;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 7.

A total of 12,229 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 46.1 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,364 fully vaccinated or 39.1 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently green on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 34 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are 15 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 11,013 cases in the past seven days (21-day average of 8,878), 296 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 346), 27 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 24) and 65 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 76) with 38,493 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: ODH now updates COVID-19 data once per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,314,770 (62.58 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,786,438 (58.06 percent of the population).

As of May 5, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 23,609;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,263;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 67,012;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,560.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 502,930 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 364 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 85,907 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 852 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,880 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with one since the last update. There are 1,114 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 5.59 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.10 percent.

Statewide, 1,128,091 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.9 percent of the population). A total of 54.4 percent of the population, 975,060 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/05/web1_covid.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham [email protected]

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.