Commissioners recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners met last week to proclaim April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and approve contracts.

Present during the meeting were Commission President Jimmy Will, Vice President Shannon Miller, Commissioner Tim Ihle and Clerk Tonya Edwards. Also, present was a representative from the auditor’s office; Theresa Lavender, Job and Family Services (JFS) Director; Becca Willford, Children Services Supervisor and several employees from JFS Children Services.

Commissioners signed a proclamation recognizing April to be Child Abuse Prevention Month in the County of Meigs.

Commissioners approved the week’s bills in the total amount of $456,516.42.

A motion was approved to sign the CORSA renewal application for 2022-2023.

A motion to extend the contract with Sojourners Care network for the provision of Peer Mentor Services for the Benefit Bridge Program was approved.

Lori Hatfield was reappointed to the Child Abuse and Child Neglect Regional Prevention Councils Prevention Specialists.

Commissioners approved to sign the amended contract from the Fairfield County jail, stating to house no more than 35 Meigs County prisoners at a time, of those 35, 10 may be females.

The Meigs County Commissioners met every Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Meigs County Courthouse.

Note: All motions were unanimous.