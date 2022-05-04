Meigs Co. unofficial Primary Election results

MEIGS COUNTY — Unofficial results from the 2022 Primary Election were released on Tuesday night by the Meigs County Board of Elections.

Total ballots cast in the election (as of Tuesday night) were 3,454 (23.20 percent of the registered voters).

The official vote count will take place on May 25 at 10 a.m. at the Meigs County Board of Elections.

Unofficial results of the 2022 Primary Election:

County-wide races (all Republican; top vote earner will move on to the General Election in November):

County Commissioner — Zachary B. Manuel 1,494 and BJ Smith-Kressen 1,207;

County Auditor — Mary T. Byer Hill 2,348;

County Central Committee

Republican

Central Committee — Bedford: Gene Romine 144; East Chester: David Shuler 134; West Chester: Darlene Newell 173; Columbia: Marco Jeffers 113; Lebanon: David Shaver 66; Letart: Elizabeth M. Wolfe 77; North Olive: Cheryl Gumpf 110; South Olive: William Osborne 88; Orange: Eugene Triplett 123; Rutland Village: Lorri Lightle 51; East Rutland: Wilma Davidson 83; West Rutland: Steve Morris 81; Salem: Thomas P. Gannaway 98; Middleport 2nd: Sandy Iannarelli 44; Middleport 3rd: Marilyn Anderson 53; Pomeroy 1st: Judith Sisson 23; Pomeroy 2nd: Vicki Hanson 31; Pomeroy 3rd: Bill Spaun 24; Bradbury: Ed Durst 59; Rocksprings: Wallace Hatfield 50; Scipio: Randy Butcher 121; Racine Village: Robert Beegle 74; Syracuse Village: Kay Hill 120; Minersville: Susan Turley 75; Racine: Brett Jones 139.

Democrat

Central Committee — Bedford: Sonia M. Jennings 29; East Chester: Josephine Hill 10; West Chester: Paula J. Wood 12; Columbia: Mary J. Carter 43; North Olive: Sue Maison 16; Orange: Jim Nally 24; Rutland Village: Samuel B. May 10; East Rutland: Karen S. Williams 13; Salem: Beverly A. Davis 17; Middleport 2nd: Yvonne H. Scally 11; Middleport 3rd: Evelyn L. Bauer 18; Pomeroy 1st: Philip M. Ohlinger 10; Pomeroy 2nd: Rebecca J. Triplett 19; Pomeroy 3rd: Linda Mayer 7; Rocksprings: Ann M. Ohlinger 8; Scipio: Gregory D. Howard 36.

Local Issues

Meigs County, Additional Operations Levy – .5 mills/5 years — For the tax levy: 999; Against the tax levy: 2,053.

Columbia Twp., Roads Replacement Levy – 1.2 mills/5 years — For the tax tevy: 104; Against the tax levy: 109.

Scipio Twp., Roads Replacement Levy – 2 mills/5 years — For the tax levy: 119; Against the tax levy: 63.

Scipio Twp., Replacement Fire Levy – 2 mills/5 years — For the tax levy: 129; Against the tax levy: 54.

Unincorp. Salisbury Twp., Additional Cemeteries Levy – .5 mills/5 years — For the tax levy: 118; Against the tax levy: 141.

State/Region races

Republican

Governor and Lieutenant Governor — Joe Blystone and Jeremiah W. Workman 1,433; Mike DeWine and Jon Husted 921; Jim Renacci and Joe Knopp 421; and Ron Hood and Candice Keller 83.

Attorney General — David A. Yost 2,362.

Auditor of State — Keith Faber 1,827.

Secretary of State — Frank LaRose 1,280 and John Adams 1,205.

Treasurer of State — Robert Sprague 2,019.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court — Sharon L. Kennedy 2,285.

Supreme Court Justice, Jan. 1 term — Pat Fischer 2,114.

Supreme Court Justice, Jan. 2 term — Pat DeWine 1,700.

U.S. Senator — JD Vance 896; Josh Mandel 723; Jane Timken 427; Mike Gibbons 266; Matt Dolan 256; Mark Pukita 100; and Neil Patell 65.

Representative to Congress-2nd — Brad Wenstrup 1,069; James J. Condit, Jr. 715; and David J. Windisch 455.

Court of Appeals Judge-4th: Kristy Wilkin 2,160.

Democrat

Governor and Lieutenant Governor — Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens 344; John Cranley and Teresa Fedor 126.

Attorney General — Jeffrey A. Crossman 385.

Auditor of State — Taylor Sappington 382.

Secretary of State — Chelsea Clark 401.

Treasurer of State — Scott Schertzer 354.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court — Jennifer L. Brunner 422.

Supreme Court Justice, Jan. 1 term — Marilyn Zayas 369.

Supreme Court Justice, Jan. 2 term — Terri Jamison 369.

U.S. Senator — Tim Ryan 289; Morgan Harper 94; and Traci TJ Johnson 81.

Representative to Congress-2nd — Samantha Meadows 331 and Alan Darnowsky 117.

