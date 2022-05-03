Meigs Board of Ed. approves agenda items

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education met last week to approve purchases and personnel.

Present during the meeting were board members Ryan Mahr, Roger Abbott, Tony Hawk, Barbara Musser, and Heather Hawley.

The board approved to purchase a new Thomas Built Engine for Bus #17. The engine has a two-year warranty.

The board accepted the sponsorship from Get Hooked Towing and Recovery in the amount of $400 for the Meigs Middle School Track Invitational.

An agreement with Pat Mullen Construction was approved for Meigs Elementary playground repair, to remove asphalt and install 335 feet of concrete curb.

Christopher Ellcessor was hired as substitute teacher for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, retroactive to April 22, as approved by the Athens-Meigs Education Service Center and pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The following were hired as substitute custodians for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements: Samantha Smith and Marlene Pierce.

The board approved three leave requests

The resignation of Lori Lightle, Meigs Intermediate School Assistant Principal, was accepted for retirement purposes effective July 1.

Breanna Zirkle was hired as a substitute teacher for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, pending requirements as approved by Meigs Local and Senate Bill 1, Section 4.

Madison Wintle was hired as a substitute teacher for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center and pending completion of all administrative requirements.

The board entered into executive session. No action was noted in the minutes upon returning to regular session.

The next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education is set for Wednesday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the board office.