Eastern Board of Ed. approves agenda items

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education met last week to approve personnel and agenda items.

The following pupil activity and supplemental contracts were approved for the 2021-22 school year pending proper certification: Supplemental Contracts: Fall 2022: Katherine Ihling, Color Guard Coach; Pupil Activity Contracts: Fall 2022: Matt Simpson, 7th Grade Girls Basketball; Tim Simpson, 8th Grade Girls Basketball.

The board approved the non-renewal of all supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year effective at the end of the school year in accordance with Article 13.03 of the Master Agreement between the Eastern Local Education Association and the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Chanda Forbes was hired as a Certified Substitute Teacher for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification.

Alisha Flynn was hired as a Substitute Aide for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification.

The resignation of Dezere Martin, Sixth Grade ELA Teacher, was accepted, effective August 5.

The resignation of Jacob Duty, High School Math Teacher, was accepted, effective August 1.

The board approved the following as summer school teachers for the 2021-22 school year. Teachers will be used on an as needed basis determined by the building principals and will be paid per hours worked: High School: Michael Scyoc, Social Studies; Tyler Brothers, Math; Carly Hayes, English; Raymond Houska, Intervention. Elementary: Ruthie Hopkins, Angie Weeks, Debbie Barber, Shandi Sargent, Jessica Anderson, and Renee Whitley.

The board adopted the 2022-23 school year calendar as voted on by the ELEA staff and recommended by the superintendent.

An agreement with the Ohio Auditor of State, Local Government Services, was approved to compile the annual GAAP financial statements for fiscal year ending June 30 in an amount not to exceed $17,420.00.

The board approved the discussion/second reading to be held/provided on the following Board of Education new/updated/revised/deleted by laws/policies/forms/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

The board approved the tentative list of senior students for graduation on May 22, 2022, pending completion of all graduation requirements.

A purchase service agreement was approved with Rea & Associates for fiscal years 2021, 2022, and 2023. Company will provide the district with agreed upon audit and cost report services for the Medicaid School Program at a cost of $2,700.00 per year.

The board approved to participate in the Jefferson Health Plan for the period of July 1 through June 30, 2023 to provide group medical and prescription coverage. Renewal rate for existing plans reflect a 0% increase over existing premium cost.

The next regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education is set for Thursday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary library conference room.