Baseball programs receive donations

POMEROY — Two Meigs County baseball programs received financial boosts recently following donations in memory of a Pomeroy man.

The Meigs High School Baseball Team and the Middleport Youth League each received $5,000 in memory of Jacob “Briar” Wolfe.

Wolfe, 19, was a 2020 graduate of Meigs High School, where he played baseball. He died July 25, 2021, as the result of a car accident. Wolfe was attending Hocking College in Nelsonville, worked at Twin Oaks gas station, and served as an umpire for Little League games in Meigs County.

Making the presentations were Briar’s parents, Paul and Melissa Wolfe, and his girlfriend, Alyssa Smith.

“Briar spent his last day on this Earth, on a 90-degree day, playing at the Middleport Ball Fields,” said Melissa. “He truly loved baseball, so we hope to keep his passion alive.”

Accepting the donation on behalf of the Middleport Youth League were President Dave Boyd and Vice President Jackie Fox. Meigs High School Baseball Team officials accepting the donation were Head Coach Pat Martin, and assistant coaches Matt Finlaw, Steve Wood, and Eddie Fife.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

