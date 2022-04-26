Commissioners approve appropriations

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners met last week for a regular business meeting where they approved appropriations.

Present during the meeting were Commission resident Jimmy Will, Vice President Shannon Miller, Commissioner Tim Ihle and Clerk Tonya Edwards. The meeting was delayed starting due to a meeting with state auditors prior.

Commissioners approved the week’s bills in the total amount of $257,683.08.

A motion was approved to appropriate $6,233.25 for equipment for the ABMT grant for the county board of elections.

Commissioners also approved to appropriate $5,000 for supplies for the commission office.

For the sheriff’s office, commissioners approved to appropriate $12,000 into “webcheck.” Mr.

Commissioners meet weekly, on Thursday mornings, at the Meigs County Courthouse.