3 deaths, 25 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of last week’s update, there were three deaths, as well as 25 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

Statistics reported on Friday, April 22:

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported a death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 80-plus age group. ODH also reported 11 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported an additional death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 70-79 age range. ODH also reported three new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported the additional death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 71-plus age group. DHHR also reported 11 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 7,499 total cases (11 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 404 hospitalizations and 126 deaths (1 new). Of the 7,499 cases, 7,319 (6 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,500 cases (3 new), 13 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,205 cases (1 new), 22 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

30-39 — 1,098 cases (4 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,091 cases (1 new), 37 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 990 cases (1 new), 65 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

60-69 — 811 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

70-79 — 493 cases, 103 hospitalizations, 32 deaths

80-plus — 311 cases (1 new), 72 hospitalizations, 44 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 14,625 (48.92 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 13,485 (45.10 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,625 total cases (3 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 235 hospitalizations and 87 deaths (1 new). Of the 4,625 cases, 4,517 (4 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 901 cases, 11 hospitalizations

20-29 — 660 cases (1 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 608 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 676 cases (1 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 655 cases, 38 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 554 cases (1 new), 57 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

70-79 — 357 cases, 53 hospitalizations, 32 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 214 cases, 38 hospitalizations, 26 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,403 (49.78 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,478 (45.74 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 6,658 cases (11 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,173 confirmed cases, 485 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and 93 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently eight active cases and 6,557 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 146 cases

5-11 — 319 cases

12-15 — 334 cases

16-20 — 471 cases

21-25 — 541 cases (1 new)

26-30 — 610 cases (1 new)

31-40 — 1,109 cases (3 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,028 cases (2 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 860 cases (1 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 649 cases, 16 deaths

71+ — 591 cases (3 new), 60 deaths (1 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,753 (10 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,820 (7 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 933 (3 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 75 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 7.

A total of 12,202 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 46.0 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,328 fully vaccinated or 39.0 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently green on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 34 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are 15 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 6,890 cases in the past seven days (21-day average of 5,175), 428 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 334), 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 20) and 94 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 106) with 38,360 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: ODH now updates COVID-19 data once per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,301,501 (62.46 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,771,305 (57.93 percent of the population).

As of April 21, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 23,397;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,251;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 66,413;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,498.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 499,796 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 177 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 84,467 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 834 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,823 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with one since the last update. There are 544 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 2.81 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.12 percent.

Statewide, 1,125,666 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.8 percent of the population). A total of 54.3 percent of the population, 972,953 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

