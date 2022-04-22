Letart Township is flowering this Spring

LETART TWP – Letart Township has long been known for its fertile soil and rich variety of vegetables, but in the past decades many farmers have turned to the more predictable and profitable venture of raising flowers.

While greenhouse growing has it’s share of unpredictability, it is no match for that of outdoor crops. Most of the climate concerns can be addressed in greenhouses with heating units and backup generators for the growing plants. Farmers can more accurately predict the yield of flowers, which are also able to be pre-ordered by wholesalers, as is not the case with vegetables.

Vegetable farms can only predict an average yield. When weather conditions are ideal, there will be a bountiful harvest. Other times, storms, too much or too little rain, and fluctuating temperatures cause a drop in production, and can even destroy entire crops, making it difficult to forecast what that particular year’s harvest will bring.

We can enjoy the beauty of the flowers in the greenhouses even when the weather outside is uncooperative, and can hope for a good outdoor farming season so that we can enjoy fresh vegetables this summer.

Kate and Jenna Hill are inside one of their father’s greenhouses in Letart Falls, J. Scott Hill Produce. Scott Hill comes from a long tradition of farmers in Letart Township that began in 1913 with his great-grandfather Albert, and continued by his grandfather Julian, and his father Roger. Along with his greenhouses, Scott also has summer offerings of corn, tomatoes, and peppers grown in the fields nearby. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_photo-1-1.jpg Kate and Jenna Hill are inside one of their father’s greenhouses in Letart Falls, J. Scott Hill Produce. Scott Hill comes from a long tradition of farmers in Letart Township that began in 1913 with his great-grandfather Albert, and continued by his grandfather Julian, and his father Roger. Along with his greenhouses, Scott also has summer offerings of corn, tomatoes, and peppers grown in the fields nearby. Jenn Holt-Hill | Courtesy Tracy Rifle and Betty Stover are pictured restocking flowers at Norris and Sons Greenhouse in East Letart. The family owned and operated enterprise of more than 12 acres of greenhouses was started by Darrel Norris, and now includes his son Ryan, daughter Traci, and their children. Before turning his attention to flowers and plants, Norris grew tomatoes and other vegetables on some of the land that now houses the greenhouses. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_Photo-2.jpg Tracy Rifle and Betty Stover are pictured restocking flowers at Norris and Sons Greenhouse in East Letart. The family owned and operated enterprise of more than 12 acres of greenhouses was started by Darrel Norris, and now includes his son Ryan, daughter Traci, and their children. Before turning his attention to flowers and plants, Norris grew tomatoes and other vegetables on some of the land that now houses the greenhouses. Lorna Hart | Courtesy Katie Cummins Hubbard grew up farming vegetables with her father Todd Cummins in Letart Falls. Wanting to keep the growing tradition at her family’s farm, she turned her attention to her favorite flower, the rose. Katie’s Roses now grows over 130 varieties of roses. She and her husband Chad Hubbard also have a produce stand in Racine that features local vegetables from July through October. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_photo-3.jpg Katie Cummins Hubbard grew up farming vegetables with her father Todd Cummins in Letart Falls. Wanting to keep the growing tradition at her family’s farm, she turned her attention to her favorite flower, the rose. Katie’s Roses now grows over 130 varieties of roses. She and her husband Chad Hubbard also have a produce stand in Racine that features local vegetables from July through October. Lorna Hart | Courtesy Roush Brothers Farms and Greenhouse, located in East Letart, offers a variety of annual and perennial plants, and a unique assortment of succulents. Mike Roush and John and Gina Roush expanded the farming segment to include greenhouses. After the spring flower season, most of the growing efforts are turned to the family’s long tradition of vegetable farming. Behind the greenhouses are fields now being readied for planting of corn and tomatoes https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_photo-4.jpg Roush Brothers Farms and Greenhouse, located in East Letart, offers a variety of annual and perennial plants, and a unique assortment of succulents. Mike Roush and John and Gina Roush expanded the farming segment to include greenhouses. After the spring flower season, most of the growing efforts are turned to the family’s long tradition of vegetable farming. Behind the greenhouses are fields now being readied for planting of corn and tomatoes Lorna Hart | Courtesy Pictured here are some of the arrangements at Norris & Son Greenhouse. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_Photo-5.jpg Pictured here are some of the arrangements at Norris & Son Greenhouse. Lorna Hart | Courtesy Pictured here are some of Katie’s Roses. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_Photo-7.jpg Pictured here are some of Katie’s Roses. Lorna Hart | Courtesy

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

