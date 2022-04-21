Meigs inducts NHS members

POMEROY — The Meigs High School National Honor Society (NHS) conducted its annual induction ceremony last week. The ceremony took place in the Meigs High School Larry. R. Morrison Gymnasium.

Current charter members of the National Honor Society include: President Cameron Davis, Vice-President Amara Barrett, Treasurer Alexis O’Brien, Secretary Alexis Medley, and members, Caleb Burnem, Coulter Cleland, Kenneth Cooke, Bostic Eason, Gretchen Frontz, Mallory Hawley, Logan McGee, Layne Stanley, Kylan Stone, and Trey Vaughan.

The students inducted into the National Honor Society have been chosen based on their qualities of scholarship, service, leadership, and character, according to NHS Advisor Jacquelyn Ortman.

The induction ceremony began with a greeting from Vice President Barrett. Burnem then led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. President Davis, who lit the candle of knowledge before Treasurer O’Brien introduced Cleland, who discussed the characteristics of scholarship; McGee, who discussed service; Hawley; who discussed leadership; and Cooke, who discussed character. Secretary Medley introduced the current charter members of the National Honor Society. The following new members were tapped: Seniors — Emilee Davis and Mara Hall; Juniors — Brady Collins, Presleigh Colwell, Tanya Coon, Katy Cox, Lily Dugan, Charlotte Hysell, Melinda Lawson, Rylee Lisle, Jack Musser, Kyra Powell, MaKayla Runyon, Lillyann Suttle, Emily Young, and Jaela Young

Davis led the pledge to induct new members. A reception was held to honor new members and their families following the ceremony.

Also on Wednesday, the National Honor Society members volunteered at Meigs Elementary School to help hunt Easter eggs with Kindergarteners and will be going back next month to run field day events. This week, all members were scheduled to assist the American Red Cross with a blood drive that was open to the community.

Information provided by Meigs High School.

Newly inducted NHS members are pictured from left (front row) Katy Cox, Tanya Coon, Emilee Davis, MaKayla Runyon, Kyra Powell, Brady Collins, Emily Young, Lily Dugan (back row) Rylee Lisle, Presleigh Colwell, Meilnda Lawson, Mara Hall, Jack Musser, Jaela Young, Lillyann Suttle, and Charlotte Hysell. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_NHS-1.jpg Newly inducted NHS members are pictured from left (front row) Katy Cox, Tanya Coon, Emilee Davis, MaKayla Runyon, Kyra Powell, Brady Collins, Emily Young, Lily Dugan (back row) Rylee Lisle, Presleigh Colwell, Meilnda Lawson, Mara Hall, Jack Musser, Jaela Young, Lillyann Suttle, and Charlotte Hysell. Meigs High School | Courtesy Pictured are NHS members from left (front row) Cameron Davis, Amara Barrett, Alexis O’Brien, Alexis Medley, Caleb Burnem, Coulter Cleland (back row) Kenneth Cook, Mallory Hawley, Logan McGee, Layne Stanley, and Kylan Stoen. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_NHS-2.jpg Pictured are NHS members from left (front row) Cameron Davis, Amara Barrett, Alexis O’Brien, Alexis Medley, Caleb Burnem, Coulter Cleland (back row) Kenneth Cook, Mallory Hawley, Logan McGee, Layne Stanley, and Kylan Stoen. Meigs High School | Courtesy