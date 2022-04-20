‘Kid’s Night Out’ planned for Saturday

POMEROY — Parents and guardians of children in grades third through six or ages 7-11 located in Meigs County are being offered the opportunity to participate in Kid’s Night Out, presented by Southeast Ohio Youth Mentoring (SEOYM) and Athens-Meigs Education Service Center (AMESC).

The program will take place on Saturday, April 23 and May 21 at Mulberry Community Center, 260 Mulberry Avenue, Pomeroy and Saturday, June 25 at the Shriner’s Shelter at Star Mill Park in Racine. Kid’s Night Out will last from 5-8 p.m. This is an opportunity for your children to have a fun, supervised evening out with peers while you as parents and guardians have a break to enjoy your own evening out or just time to yourself.

The events are held on community property and are supervised by SEOYM staff and AMESC staff. Those monitoring the event have been background checked and are responsible adults. Emergency personnel are on call. Kid’s Night Out does require registration to attend, which will allow for proper planning for the event.

As of this time, SEOYM is accepting a maximum of 25 children in grades third thought six to participate in the Kid’s Night Out program. The agencies have expectations and guidelines, as well as forms that must be filled out if you would like your child to participate in the program. Forms can be obtained by calling the Southeast Ohio Youth Mentoring Office at 740-797-0037, contacting the SEOYM Meigs County Program Coordinator at 765-621-2602 or sending an email to [email protected]

If you have any questions, please contact Carrie Cheek-Calaway at Southeast Ohio Youth Mentoring at 740-797-0037 or by cell phone at 765-621-2602.

Information provided by SEOYM.