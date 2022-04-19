Meigs Board of Ed. approves personnel

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education met earlier this month to approve personnel items.

Present during the meeting were board members Heather Hawley, Roger Abbott, Tony Hawk, Barbara Musser, and Ryan Mahr.

The board approved the financial report for the month of March 2022 as submitted, as well as bills for payment for the month of March.

The board approved re-enrollment in the Ohio School Comp Group Retrospective Rating program from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023.

The following purchases and agreements were approved: The purchase of band uniforms in the amount of $47,924. The band boosters will contribute $10,000; An agreement with Auditor of State LGS to compile annual financial statements for fiscal year ending June 30. Total amount not to exceed $14,405; The purchase of Braun Lift for the handicap bus from Truck Sales and Service; The purchase of IP PBX Phone System from ValTech Communications; An agreement with Jefferson County VLA for FY 23; The purchase of a scrubber for the high school from Hillyard. Funding will come from reimbursement from Veregy; An agreement with CBSI to replace hot water system pumps at the High School. Funding will come half mill maintenance fund 034.

The following donations were approved: in Memory of Judy McCarthy Memorial Scholarship Fund; in Memory of Philip Harrison Scoreboard Fund; and for Meigs Middle School Track and Meigs High School Track.

The board approved the Food Service Report for March 2022 as presented by Chrissy Musser, Food Service Director.

In the superintendent’s report, the board:

Approved to re-hire the following certified personnel on one-year contracts for the 2022-2023 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements: Meigs High: Dylan Haynes; Middle School: Brent Bissell, Trystan Peyton and McKenzie Siders; Intermediate: Christina Eddy, Kelsie Keesee, Laura Pullins, Kari Putman, Benjamin Stairs, Linzie Causey and Heidi Mullins; Primary: Megan McAllister and Jessica Sokkarie.

Approved to re-hire the following certified personnel on three-year contracts commencing the 2022-2023 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements: Meigs High: Howard Dave Barr, Jacob Dunn, Justin May, Sarah McCann, Randy Page, Jonathan Sargent, and Samuel Young; Middle School: Dava Noel Jeffers and Calee Pickens; Intermediate: Hayley Reed, Julie Abbott, Rebecca Brumfield, Jaymee Cremeens, Jenna Cundiff, and Lindsay Patterson; Primary: Mattie Carroll, Janae Cundiff, and Jesse McKendree.

Approved to re-hire the following certified personnel on five-year contracts commencing the 2022-2023 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements:

Meigs High: Danielle Polk; Middle School: Justine Dowler, Lena Sisson, and Pamela White; Intermediate: Denise Lemponen, Abby Rodriguez, and Joey Waters; Primary: Penny Newland, Lisa Ord, and Carin Taylor.

Approved to rehire David Deem as Assistant Principal at Meigs Middle School on a five-year contract commencing the 2022-2023 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Approved to rehire Matt Simpson as Technology Coordinator on a five-year contract commencing the 2022-2023 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Approved to re-hire the following non-certified personnel on one-year contracts commencing the 2022-2023 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements: Stephen Tomek, Jessica Bellue, Jarrett Otworth and Debbie Gerard.

Approved to re-hire the following non-certified personnel on two-year contracts commencing the 2022-2023 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements: Randy Bing, Ruth Marcum, Shirley Miller, Michelle Shuler, Bill Johnson, Breanna Willis, Richard Owen and David Tucker

Approved to rehire Brenda Phalin as a social worker at Meigs Primary School on a three-year contract commencing the 2022-2023 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Approved to rehire Lisa Brooke Pauley as a Community & Family Liaison at Meigs Intermediate School on a three-year contract commencing the 2022-2023 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Approved to non-renew all 2021-2022 supplemental contracts effective the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.

Approved to non-renew the following contracts expiring effective the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year, due to the funding of the School Quality Improvement Grant and 21st Century expiring: Amy Perrin, Chelsea Barnes, Emily Hill and Amy Cremeans.

Approved FMLA for BettyAnn Wolfe retroactive to February 2.

Approved to pay the following an administrative fee from the OSHAA for the hosting high school boy’s and girl’s sectional tournament: Kevin Musser and Aaron Oliphant.

Approved to hire Morgan Michael as a substitute teacher for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, as approved by the Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center and pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Approved to provide extended time of approximately 80-100 hours of work that will occur outside of normal work hours for Chrissy Musser, Food Service Coordinator, intended for the re-certification process for Meigs Local School District to receive another 4-year cycle of free meals through the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision Program. Accurate re-certification will ensure the best opportunity for Meigs Local students to receive free meals as provide by the USDA guidelines.

The following board items were approved:

The overnight field trip request from Jennifer Dunn and Hannah Thompson, Meigs High School Vo-Ag Instructors, for 10 students to attend the Ohio FFA Convention in Columbus, Ohio departing, May 5-6.

The overnight field trip request from Tom Cremeans, Meigs High School Health Technology Instructor, for four students to attend the CTSO-SkillsUSA State Championship in Columbus, Ohio departing, May 2-4.

Grant temporary easement agreement with Columbia Gas for work space and staging.

The next meeting for the Meigs Local Board of Education is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the central office.