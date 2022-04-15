Chester Shade Historical Association to hold banquet, auction

CHESTER — Following a two-year absence, Chester Shade Historical Association (CSHA) will be holding its banquet and auction Friday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m. CSHA is a non-profit organization formed to preserve and operate the historic Courthouse and Academy buildings in Chester, and to promote the history of Meigs County.

The Syracuse Community Center in Syracuse, is the venue for the fundraising event. While the academy does include a dining hall, it does not supply enough space for this large event. Previous banquets have been held at Meigs Local High School, but the Syracuse location was chosen for this year’s event as part of an effort to reach out to all parts of the county.

The Chester Courthouse, now a museum, is officially listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the Old Meigs County Courthouse, and is the oldest standing courthouse in the Northwest Territory. The adjacent academy is home to a genealogy library.

Efforts like this event provide funds to maintain the courthouse and academy, and allows CSHA to offer educational and genealogical resources free to the public.

The banquet includes a home-cooked chicken and noodle dinner made fresh by members of the Syracuse Community Center, and homemade desserts baked fresh by CSHA members. The dinner will also be available for takeout. The auction will follow the dinner.

The public is invited to this event. For more information on this event and a look at some of the items that have been donated for the auction, visit the association’s Facebook page: Chester Shade Historical Association, or call 740-985-9822.

The schedule of CSHA events for the year are as follows:

April 22: Banquet & Auction

April 28, 29, 30: Yard Sale

Sept. 10: Genealogy Fair and Class

Sept. 9-18: Open Doors Genealogy in conjunction with Ohio History Connection

Oct. 1: Meigs Heritage Festival and Car Show

Dec. 3: Christmas Open House

Regularly scheduled monthly meetings are held the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

