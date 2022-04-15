Deputies make arrest

POMEROY — Sheriff Keith Wood reports on Thursday shortly before 8 a.m., Meigs County 9-1-1 received a tip that Cody Casteel was reportedly at the 124 Mart on State Route 124.

Deputies were dispatched to the location and located a 1990 Chevy truck traveling westbound on State Route 124, according to a press release from Wood’s office. The vehicle turned onto Happy Hollow Road and when deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle pulled into a residence. Casteel was reportedly a passenger in the truck and fled the scene on foot. He was apprehended in the woods moments later.

According to the release, on March 18, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Casteel. Casteel was reportedly involved in a traffic crash, exited the vehicle, pointed a firearm at deputies and fled into the woods. The arrest Thursday was pertaining to charges to this previous incident.

The Sheriff’s Department stated deputies will be presenting the case to the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office for prosecution on pending drug charges, resisting arrest, failure to comply with the signal of a police officer and aggravated menacing.

Casteel is currently housed in the Middleport Jail awaiting a court appearance. There are also felony arrest warrants on Casteel from Athens County, according to Wood’s office.

Sheriff Wood added, “The citizens of Meigs County and surrounding areas are much safer with Casteel being taken off the street.”

Casteel https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_Casteel-pr.jpg Casteel Meigs County Sheriff’s Office | Courtesy