Library kicks off spring events

RACINE — Excited children hunting for Easter eggs is a sure sign Spring is here, even if the weather indicates otherwise.

After a two-year absence due to COVID-19 concerns, the Meigs County Public Library Easter Egg Hunt was back on the calendar for Saturday, only to be rescheduled for the following day due to spectacularly undecided weather conditions on the scheduled date.

Sunday turned out to be a much sunnier day, and Children’s Services Coordinator Emily Sanders and members of the library staff moved forward with the event.

“The kids and their families were so looking forward to the Hunt,” Sanders said. “After a two year wait, we didn’t want to let them down, but we just couldn’t have an outside event on Saturday, so we tried to get the word out that it was rescheduled for the next day.”

If the number of participants was any indication, the postponement was not detrimental to the event. Children were divided into three age groups to hunt for eggs containing candy, small toys, and coins. Two eggs contained the tickets for the grand prizes, generously donated by Amedisys.

“We are so excited to be able to host an Easter egg hunt for the county, especially since we have been unable to do so for two years, “Sanders said. “All of us are glad to be getting back to our regular library activities and programs, and this was a great start.”

In total, 2,400 eggs were gathered between three age groups. The library also gave away 24 book baskets during the event that is funded by Friends of the Library. The friends meet the first Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the library, and new volunteers are always welcome.

“Many things we do, including the Hunt, wouldn’t be possible without their support,” Saunders said.

She added they are very grateful for all the group does for the library, and wanted to remind everyone of the upcoming book sale May 4-6, one of the friends fundraisers.

Children’s programs include Wiggle Giggle Read and Story Time and are free and open to all. For more information on children and family programs, please contact Emily Sanders, Children’s Services Coordinator at [email protected], visit www.meigslibrary.org or call any of the four libraries located throughout the county: Pomeroy, 740-992-5893; Racine 740- 949-8200; Middleport (740) 992-5713; and Eastern 740) 985-3747.

By Lorna Hart Special to OVP

Lorna Hart is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

