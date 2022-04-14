Traffic stop results in arrest

CHESTER — Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood recently reported the Major Crimes Task Force, along with Meigs County Sheriff’s Deputies, worked an interdiction operation on Tuesday, in the area of Chester.

According to a news release from Wood’s office, prior to the operation, task force agents began receiving information regarding the whereabouts of Shawn Price, 47, of Chester. Price was reportedly being sought after for an indictment out of Meigs County Common Pleas Court after failing to appear for a hearing in 2020. Information was received by the task force that “Price had left for the Columbus area earlier in the day to pick up a shipment of drugs,” according to the press release.

At approximately 2 p.m. a vehicle was observed turning onto Erwin Road in Chester and the driver was identified as Price, the release stated. A traffic stop was conducted by sheriff’s deputies and task force agents and Price was taken into custody on the indictment. Upon a search of the vehicle agents reportedly located a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine, heroin, a large amount of cash, in addition to multiple firearms.

Price was transported to the Middleport Jail and is being housed on the indictment out of Meigs County Common Pleas Court. Additional charges of Possession of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the second degree, and having weapons while under disability are pending lab results from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Meigs Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Monroe, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport and McConnelsville Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office’s, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Shawn Price https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_Price.jpg Shawn Price Meigs County Sheriff’s Office | Courtesy