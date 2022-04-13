Southern FFA hosts petting zoo, egg hunt

RACINE — The Racine Southern FFA chapter held the annual petting zoo and Easter egg hunt for younger students last week.

Southern’s head start through third grade students were invited to learn about livestock and enjoy an Easter egg hunt on the football field. FFA members brought in animals and worked the egg hunt by making Easter eggs and setting out the eggs on the football field.

The first one to find the golden egg in the hunt received a chocolate bunny as their prize.

At the petting zoo, students were able to see chicks hatching from the livestock class, sheep, a rooster, ducks, a snake, rabbit, pig, bottle calves, and a horse.

The day was successful overall and many students were overjoyed by the petting zoo and egg hunt. The Racine Southern FFA chapter enjoys teaching the youth about agriculture and are looking forward to next year’s egg hunt and petting zoo with the kids.

Submitted by Kylee Circle, 2021-2022 Racine Southern FFA Reporter