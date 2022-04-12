Sheriff’s office receives grant

POMEROY — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood announced recently his office received a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

This grant is the Summer Holiday Enforcement Program grant through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office for State and Community Highway Safety.

The grant award of $12,715.94 is for 350 overtime hours to conduct High Visibility Enforcement activities in areas of Meigs County in an effort to reduce fatal crashes. Target enforcement will be toward occupant protection, speed, alcohol and drugged driving, motorcycle crash reduction, aggressive driving, and failure to yield violations.

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the Mandatory Blitzes/National Campaigns for Distracted Driving Month, Click it or Ticket, 4th of July, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and one local summer event. This grant will run through the end of September.

Submitted by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.