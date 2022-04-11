Local family to appear on AFV

NEW HAVEN, W.Va. — Easter will hold a special blessing for a New Haven, W.Va., family when they appear on the popular television show “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (AFV) that evening.

The family of R.T. and Jaden Roush, along with their children Coley, Cooper, Harper and Hayes, will be shown on April 17 on ABC at 6 p.m., according to Jaden. The family already knows they are one of three finalists for that airing and will win $2,000 if chosen as the third place winner; $3,000 if chosen as second place; or $10,000 if chosen as the top video.

The Roush video features now 10-year-old Coley as he earlier pulls a tooth, along with the funny aftermath. And if the name Coley Roush rings a bell, it is because he is already a local celebrity.

Coley has been instrumental in holding fundraisers and adoption events for the Mason County Animal Shelter. He is featured on the Facebook page “Coley’s Corner” that shows his efforts and pets that are available for adoption. He has even appeared on local billboards.

Jaden said they got the idea to submit their video while watching the show one night on Hulu.

“They (the children) were talking about the funny video of Coley pulling his tooth and suggested R.T. and I send it in, so we did,” said Jaden. “After submission, we heard from the AFV team within three days. We were told it was going to be on the show, but it was about two weeks later they told us we were also finalists.”

AFV is filming via Zoom for audience members and finalists, according to Jaden, so their meetings and show taping were filmed from a camera sent to their home. Although they didn’t get to make the trip to Los Angeles, Jaden said the family did get to meet the show’s host, Alfonso Ribeiro, during taping. She added he, along with the AFV team of crew members and producers, were all so kind and accommodating.

“It was a wonderful experience for all of us,” she said.

Coley, as well as siblings Cooper, 12, and Harper, 6, are all students at New Haven Elementary School in grades four, six, and kindergarten, respectively. Little brother Hayes is nearly five months old. R.T. is employed by AEP at the Mountaineer Plant in New Haven, while Jaden works at Shaw and Shaw Law Office in Point Pleasant.

© 2022 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The family of R.T. and Jaden Roush of New Haven, pictured from left, R.T., Harper, Cooper, Coley, Hayes, and Jaden, will be featured on the hit TV show “America’s Funniest Home Videos” on Easter evening. After submitting their video of Coley pulling a tooth and the aftermath, the Roush family was notified they are a finalist and will win $2,000; $3,000; or $10,000 if chosen as the top video. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_AFV-Roush.jpg The family of R.T. and Jaden Roush of New Haven, pictured from left, R.T., Harper, Cooper, Coley, Hayes, and Jaden, will be featured on the hit TV show “America’s Funniest Home Videos” on Easter evening. After submitting their video of Coley pulling a tooth and the aftermath, the Roush family was notified they are a finalist and will win $2,000; $3,000; or $10,000 if chosen as the top video. Courtesy photo

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at [email protected]