July 4th planning underway

MIDDLEPORT — While it is still cool outside, plans are currently underway for a Fourth of July celebration in Middleport.

The planning committee, consisting of Mary Wise, Don Stivers and Brian Conde, met with Middleport Village Council on Feb. 14, and after some discussion, council approved a contract with the fireworks company for a $10,000 show. Since then, donation letters are being distributed to the public, and a down payment has been sent to the company with $6,500 remaining to be raised.

Preliminary plans are such that the parade will begin at 6 p.m. on July 4, with lineup at the former Dairy Queen, followed by a flag raising at the Diles Park in Middleport. At 7 p.m., the band Next Level, will perform, also in the Diles Park, and the celebration will conclude with the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

The remaining $6,500 needs to be raised by businesses and individuals in the area. If you are interested in making a donation to the fireworks, checks can be made payable to Middleport Fireworks and sent to Village of Middleport, 659 Pearl Street, Middleport, OH 45760. If you have questions, you can contact Wise at 740-992-2675.

Submitted by Jennifer Harrison.