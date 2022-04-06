Farmers market prepares for upcoming season

POMEROY — The Meigs County Farmers’ Market opens for the season on May 7 with many programs continuing for the public.

The market will be on Saturday’s through the end of October in the Pomeroy parking lot from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

There are may social service programs accepted by the farmers market.

In the 2021 season, the market was able to accept SNAP benefits and Produce Perks, along with the Senior Nutrition Vouchers and WIC vouchers. The market generated $25,000 through these social service programs, according to Meigs County Farmers Market Manager Stephanie Rife. In addition, the market also has a privately-funded Veterans Voucher program. All these social service programs will be accepted this year at the market.

Rife said a Donation Station will be available again for the public to donate produce, which is then taken to the Mulberry Community Center’s kitchen and the Meigs County Food bank. Rife said approximately 32,000 pounds of produce has been donated in the last three years.

The Meigs County Farmers’ Market is child-friendly with the Kid’s Korner, a booth of free activities and crafts for children.

One the first Saturday of each month, the Gourmet at the Kitchen booth will be set up in the gazebo from 11 a.m. – noon., Rife said. Viewers are asked to bring a chair, watch a cooking demonstration and try the dishes made.

Rife said the market board is planning a children’s snack station for two Saturdays per month for children to make a healthy snack while visiting the market.

The board also hopes to expand the community gardens this year.

“The community garden we put in last year [off] Mulberry [Avenue] was a success and we plan on expanding that this season,” Rife said. “We also have obtained funding to put orchards in some of our communities in Meigs County. We are working with Rutland this spring and hope to have some trees planted for the community by end of spring.”

The Meigs County Innovative Youth Society (MCIYS), a newly formed organization ran by youth for youth, will have a few booths at the weekend markets this year, Rife said.

“They want to help young entrepreneurs succeed locally,” Rife said. “One part of their organization is having a few spots at the market where eight-18 year olds can vend. We are really excited for this opportunity for our local youth and look forward to seeing this organization grow.”

Rife said the board is always looking for volunteers to serve the community. The market board can be contacted by emailing [email protected]

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham [email protected]

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

