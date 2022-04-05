Commissioners to sell courtroom benches

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners met in regular session last week where they approved selling extra benches from the courtroom and finance matters.

Present during the meet were Commission President Jimmy Will, Vice President Shannon Miller, Commissioner Tim Ihle and Clerk Tonya Edwards. Also present were BJ Kreseen, Judge Linda Warner, Attorney Adam Salisbury, Maryann Parsons, auditors office; Jenny Ridenour, Meigs Soil and Water and Mike Hendrickson, Village of Middleport.

Commissioners discussed what would be the appropriate way to allow public access to the extra benches from the courtroom. It was agreed upon that the Meigs County Historical Society and the Chester Courthouse would receive a bench because they are entities of the commissioners. Ihle made a motion to put the rest of the remaining benches in the sheriff’s sale held on the courthouse steps.

Commissioners approved to appropriate $2,000 for supplies.

A resolution was approved for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Road Salting 2022 contract.

Commissioners then went into a recess until the following day, allowing the auditor’s office time to print bills to be reviewed.

Upon returning to the meeting, the weekly bills were approved in the total amount of $901,193.38

The Meigs County Commissioners meeting weekly on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. in the Meigs County Courthouse.

Note: All votes were unanimous unless otherwise stated in the article. Information is provided by the Meigs County Commissioners.