Southern Board of Ed. approves agenda items

RACINE — The Southern Local School District Board of Education met last week to approve financial agreements and personnel.

Present during the meeting were Denny Evans, Alex Hawley, Brenda Johnson, Tom Woods and Ashley Peterman. Members of the administrative team in attendance were Christi Hendrix, treasurer and Tricia McNickle, elementary principal and Tony Deem, superintendent.

The board approved the minutes, bills, financial statement, bank reconciliation statement and all checks for the month of February 2022, which includes fund report, revenue, appropriation report and warrants issued.

The board recognized STORM Students Harbour Knight-first grade and Blake Hudson-sixth grade.

The revised appropriations were approved in the amount of $16,554,644.64 as presented by the treasurer.

The annual enrollment fee in the amount of $2,370.00 to be paid to Sedgwick for re-enrollment into the Ohio SchoolComp 2023 Workers’ Compensation Group Rating program was approved. The program includes both workers’ compensation and unemployment compensation claims management services and is sponsored by OSBA and OASBO.

A service quote from Columbus Building Services, Inc. was approved for the following project; Ahu 1 chilled water coil replacement, in the amount of $21,800.

The board approved the second reading of the following changes, revisions, or deletions to board bylaws and policies: Policy 1616/3216/4216 –Revised- Staff Dress and Grooming; Policy 2271– Revised- College Credit Plus; Policy 2370.01 – Revised- Blended Learning; Policy 5511 – Revised- Dress and Grooming; Policy 5772 – Revised- Weapons; Policy 6110 – Revised- Grant Funds; Policy 6114 – Revised- Cost Principles – Spending Federal Funds; Policy 6325 – Revised- Procurement – Federal Grants/Funds; Policy 6423 – Revised- Use of Credit Cards; Policy 7217 – Revised- Weapons; Policy 8500 – Revised- Food Service; Policy 1617/3217/4217- Revised- Weapons; Policy 8740 – Revised- Bonding.

An Internet Access Service Agreement (E-Rate-Category One) with Metropolitan Educational Technology Association (META) was approved. The service term is 36 months, from July 1 through June 30, 2025, in the amount of $89,460. The discounted rate for Category One is 90% and will be applied. The board also approved a Purchase Agreement for Internal Connections Components (E-Rate-Category Two) with Metropolitan Educational Technology Association (META) in the amount of $79,859.69. The Internal Connections Components include Cisco Meraki MR44 Wireless access points and cloud controllers (103). The purchase agreement is contingent upon receiving approval of E-Rate funding. The discounted rate for Category Two is 85% and will be applied.

The board approved the lawn care bid from Evans Lawncare as presented. Board Member Evans abstained from voting on the motion.

The following individuals were hired on supplemental contracts for the upcoming Summer Academy (2022). Supplemental is for $1,500: Olivia Hawley – K-4 Coordinator and Garret Hall – 5-8 Coordinator. Board Member Hawley abstained from voting.

The resignation of Megan Hendrix as a second grade teacher was approved by the board.

McNickle and Daniel Otto were approved for 10 extended days at their per diem for additional duties beyond their contracted days.

The following dock amounts were approved Jordan Warden-pay date: March 11 -$1,584.51 for 8.25 days; pay date March 25 -$960.31 for five days.

The board approved the following Third Grade Reading Guarantee Positions: Teacher Olivia Hawley, Alexis Davis, Aide Kim Grueser, Bus Driver Melissa Reedy, Cheryl Smith, Teacher Substitute Autumn Lisle, Bus Driver Substitute Ryland Michael, and Crystal Coe-Pickett. Board Member Hawley abstained from voting on the motion.

The following Special Education Tutors were approved: Amy Roush and Lori Sharp

David Maxon, assistant band director, was hired on a supplemental contract for the 2021-22 school year, hiring is contingent upon completion of all the administrative requirements for the position and supplemental is in accordance with the SLEA Negotiated Agreement.

The next meeting of the Southern Local Board of Education is set for April 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Hart Community Center.

STORM Students Harbour Knight, (left) first grade, and Blake Hudson, (right) sixth grade, were recognized during the recent board of education meeting. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_Southern-BOE.jpg STORM Students Harbour Knight, (left) first grade, and Blake Hudson, (right) sixth grade, were recognized during the recent board of education meeting.