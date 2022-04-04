Early voting begins for Ohio Primary

MEIGS COUNTY — Early voting for the Primary Election in Ohio begins Tuesday.

Early, in-person voting will continue though May 2, including one Saturday on April 30, at the election board office.

Times for early voting are as follows: April 5-8; April 11-15; April 18-22: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; April 25-29: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; April 30 (Saturday): 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; May 1 (Sunday): 1-5 p.m.; and May 2: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

According to the Meigs County Board of Elections, there is one county commission seat and the county auditor seat up for election.

For Meigs County Commission, three people originally filed petitions for the seat currently held by Tim Ihle. BJ Smith-Kreseen, Zachary Manuel and Brandy Rankin submitted petitions for the seat. Rankin has since withdrawn her candidacy.

For the county auditor, incumbent Mary T. Byer-Hill submitted the only petition for the office.

There were no democratic petitions filed for the offices of county commissioner or auditor.

Levies filed in Meigs County are as follows: Meigs County Historical Society operating and maintenance expenses – additional 0.5 mills, five years (All precincts); Columbia Township road maintenance – replacement 1.2 mills, five years (Columbia); Salisbury (unincorporated) cemeteries – additional 0.5 mills, 5 years (Bradbury, Laurel Cliff, Rocksprings); Scipio Township road maintenance – replacement 2 mills, five years (Scipio); Scipio Township fire protection – replacement 2 mills, five years (Scipio).

Other offices and candidates in the primary will be:

State Representative (1 seat): Jay Edwards (R), Rhyan Goodman (D);

Governor and Lieutenant Governor (1 seat): Joe Blystone and Jeremiah W. Workman (R), Mike DeWine and Jon Husted (R), Ron Hood and Candice Keller (R), Jim Renacci and Joe Knopp (R), John Cranley and Teresa Fedor (D), Nan Whaley and Cheryl L. Stephens (D);

Attorney General (1 seat): David A Yost (R), Jeffrey A. Crossman (D);

Auditor of State (1 seat): Keith Faber (R), Taylor Sappington (D);

Secretary of State (1 seat): John Adams (R), Chelsea Clark (D);

Treasurer of State (1 seat): Robert Sprague (R), Scott Schertzer (D);

Judge of Court of Appeals-4th district (2 seats): Kristy Wilkin (R);

Chief Justice of Supreme Court (1 seat): Sharon L. Kennedy (R), Jennifer L. Brunner (D);

Justice of Supreme Court (2 seats): Pat DeWine (R), Pat Fischer (R), Marilyn Zayas (D), Terri Jamison (D);

Central Committee-Democrat: Sonia M. Jennings (Bedford), Josephine Hill (East Chester), Paula J. Wood (West Chester), Mary J. Carter (Columbia), Sue Maison (North Olive), Jim Nally (Orange), Samuel B. May (Rutland Village), Karen S. Williams (East Rutland), Beverly A. Davis (Salem), Yvonne H. Scalley (Middleport 2nd), Evelyn L. Bauer (Middleport 3rd), Philip M. Ohlinger (Pomeroy 1st), Rebecca J. Triplett (Pomeroy 2nd), Linda Mayer (Pomeroy 3rd), Ann M. Ohlinger (Rocksprings), Gregory D. Howard (Scipio);

Central Committee-Republican: Gene Romine (Bedford), David Shuler (East Chester), Darlene Newell (West Chester), Marco Jeffers (Columbia, David Shaver (Lebanon), Elizabeth M. Wolfe (Letart), Cheryl Gumpf (North Olive), William Osborne (South Olive), Eugene Triplett (Orange), Lorri Lightle (Rutland Village), Wilma Davidson (East Rutland), Steve Morris (West Rutland), Thomas P. Gannaway (Salem), Sandy Iannarelli (Middleport 2nd), Marilyn Anderson (Middleport 3rd), Judith Sisson (Pomeroy 1st), Vickki Hanson (Pomeroy 2nd), Bill Spaun (Pomeroy 3rd), Ed Durst (Bradbury), Wallace Hatfield (Rocksprings), Randy Butcher (Scipio), Robert Beegle (Racine Village), Kay Hill (Syracuse Village), Susan Turley (Minersville), Brett Jones (Racine);

U.S. Senate: Matt Dolan (R), Mike Gibbons (R), Josh Mandel (R), Neil Patel (R), Mark Pukita (R), Jane Timken (R), JD Vance (R), Morgan Harper (D), Traci TJ Johnson (D), Tim Ryan (D);

U.S. Represenative to Congress: James J. Condit Jr. (R), Brad Wenstrup (R), David J. Windisch (R), Alan Darnowsky (D), Samantha Meadows (D).

All early voting will take place at the board of elections.

Voting on election day will be at specific polling locations throughout the county.

