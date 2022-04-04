Search warrants results in five arrests

LANGSVILLE — Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood reports the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, Major Crimes Task Force executed multiple search warrants in Meigs County and Vinton County resulting in five arrests.

According to a news release from Wood’s office, the warrants were obtained by task force agents for the properties located in the 32000-block of Hampton Hollow Road, both of which are located in Salem Township. Task force agents also executed a search warrant in the 42000-block of State Route 160 in Vinton County, as a part of the investigation.

Entry was made into all three residences simultaneously by agents with the Major Crimes Task Force, Washington County Sheriff’s Office SRT, and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office SRT. Upon execution of the search warrants, numerous individuals were detained at each scene while a search of the residences took place. Upon a search of the three residences agents located heroin, firearms, a large amount of cash, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and other drug abuse related items, according to the release.

While serving the search warrants agents were reportedly informed that a large amount of heroin had been moved from the location to another residence which was also located in Vinton County. Agents with the task force were able to recover a safe from that residence and obtained an additional search warrant for the safe. Upon executing that search warrant agents “located approximately 1 pound of heroin which had been divided into multiple baggies,” according to the release.

Arrested during the search warrants were James L. White, 44, of Langsville, James L. White Jr, 22, of Langsville and Jeffrey L. Fitzwater, 45, of Langsville. All individuals will face first degree felony Drug Trafficking as well as first degree felony Possession of Drugs.

“Due to the amount of drugs seized in this case, all three subjects will be charged under the major drug offender statute of the Ohio Revised Code,” The release stated.

Also arrested at the scene were Amber M. Bare, 36, of Langsville and Kevin B. Jewell, 46, of Langsville, on outstanding warrants.

“I would like to thank everyone involved for a job well done in this case” stated Sheriff Wood. “We are very fortunate to have built relationships with other agencies who are always willing to provide assistance in cases like this. I would like to thank the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, the Major Crimes Task Force, and the deputies at my office for their assistance at the scene and for their hard work and dedication in continuing to take these drugs off the streets.”

The Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Meigs Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Monroe, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport and McConnelsville Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office’s, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

James L. White, Jr. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_white-jr.jpg James L. White, Jr. Meigs County Sheriff’s Office | Courtesy Jeffrey L. Fitzwater https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_fitzwater.jpg Jeffrey L. Fitzwater Meigs County Sheriff’s Office | Courtesy James L. White https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/04/web1_white-sr.jpg James L. White Meigs County Sheriff’s Office | Courtesy