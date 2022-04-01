5 deaths, 13 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

Editor’s note: Due to recent changes in the frequency of data reported by the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Valley Publishing’s COVID Update will now only appear once a week, in Saturday editions.

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of last week’s update, there were five additional death, as well as 13 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

Statistics reported on Friday, April 1:

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19. Those individuals were in the 70-79 and 80-plus year age range. ODH also reported three new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19. Those individuals were in the 60-69 and 70-79 age groups. ODH also reported five new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported an additional death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 71-plus age group five new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 7,475 total cases (3 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 403 hospitalizations and 124 deaths (2 new). Of the 7,475 cases, 7,288 (42 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,494 cases (1 new), 12 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,201 cases (1 fewer), 22 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

30-39 — 1,093 cases (1 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,091 cases (1 new), 37 hospitalizations, 8 deaths

50-59 — 988 cases (1 new), 65 hospitalizations, 14 deaths

60-69 — 806 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

70-79 — 493 cases, 103 hospitalizations, 32 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 309 cases, 72 hospitalizations, 43 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 14,592 (48.81 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 13,447 (44.97 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,613 total cases (5 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 234 hospitalizations and 87 deaths (2 new). Of the 4,613 cases, 4,492 (19 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 900 cases (1 new), 11 hospitalizations

20-29 — 657 cases, 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 605 cases (1 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 673 cases (1 new), 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 655 cases (1 new), 37 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 553 cases (1 new), 57 hospitalizations, 14 deaths (1 new)

70-79 — 356 cases, 53 hospitalizations, 31 deaths (1 new)

80-plus — 214 cases, 38 hospitalizations, 27 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,383 (49.68 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,432 (45.53 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 6,636 cases (5 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,156 confirmed cases, 480 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and 92 deaths (1 new). DHHR reports there are currently three active cases and 6,536 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 146 cases

5-11 — 319 cases

12-15 — 333 cases

16-20 — 472 cases

21-25 — 539 cases

26-30 — 609 cases

31-40 — 1,103 cases (1 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,025 cases (3 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 857 cases (2 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 646 cases (1 fewer), 16 deaths

71+ — 587 cases, 59 deaths (1 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,732 (5 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,808 (1 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 925 (4 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 73 (1 new);

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 8.

A total of 12,111 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.7 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,255 fully vaccinated or 38.7 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently green on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 28 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are six confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 3,102 cases in the past seven days (21-day average of 3,459), 297 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 266), 19 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 29) and 249 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 277) with 38,042 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: ODH now updates COVID-19 data once per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,280,980 (62.23 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,746,444 (57.72 percent of the population).

As of March 24, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 23,191;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,230;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 65,456;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,451.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 497,864 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 95 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 83,583 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 806 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,835 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with four since the last update. There are 376 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 1.21 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.22 percent.

Statewide, 1,120,721 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.5 percent of the population). A total of 54.0 percent of the population, 968,574 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham [email protected]

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

