Meigs Board of Ed. approves agenda items

POMEROY — The Meigs Local Board of Education met last week to approve financial matters and personnel.

Present during the meeting were board members Heather Hawley, Roger Abbott, Tony Hawk, Barbara Musser and Ryan Mahr.

The board approved the minutes from the March 9 meeting as submitted.

In the treasurer’s report, the board accepted a donation in memory of Jim Crow into the MHS Athletic Fund. An additional donation in memory of Philip R. Harrison to purchase new scoreboards and deposit such donations into the MHS Athletic Fund was accepted.

The board approved the transfer of funds from the MHS Student Council to the Class of 2023 for winning the Homecoming Float contest.

The board approved Record Retention Schedule RC-2 and submit to the Ohio Historical Society & Auditor of State for approval.

Revised permanent appropriations were approved and submitted to county budget commission.

A donation from Powell’s Food Fair was accepted for the Class of 2025 fundraiser.

The board approved the project proposal bid from Mullen Construction for tear out, haul away, and replace the existing concrete entrance ramp for Meigs High School.

A five-year agreement was approved with Meta Solutions for Internet Access Services for the Meigs Elementary, Meigs Middle School, Meigs High School, and Administrative Offices. The district will utilize funds from the federal E-rate program to assist with payment. An additional agreement with Meta Solutions to purchase new wireless access points, network switches, and necessary management licenses. The district is seeking to utilize funds from the federal E-rate program to assist with payment.

Tonia Radcliffe was approved as a Volunteer Assistant Archery Coach for the 2021-2022 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Carmen Manuel was rehired as a Middle School Seventh Grade Science Teacher on a one-year contract as per the MLTA retire/rehire negotiated agreement provision.

FMLA leave requests were approved.

The board approved to authorize continued membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) for the 2022-2023 school year.

The board adopted the proposed school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year as presented.

The board went into executive session. Upon reconvening, the minutes did not mention if any action was taken.

The next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education is set for Wednesday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m.

