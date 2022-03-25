1 death, 32 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

Editor’s note: Due to recent changes in the frequency of data reported by the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Valley Publishing’s COVID Update will now only appear once a week, in Saturday editions.

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of last week’s update, there was one additional death, as well as 32 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

Statistics reported on Friday, March 25:

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported a death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 50-59 year age range. ODH also reported 10 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported 16 new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported six new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 7,472 total cases (10 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 403 hospitalizations (4 new) and 122 deaths (1 new). Of the 7,472 cases, 7,246 (53 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,493 cases (1 new), 12 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,202 cases (2 new), 22 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

30-39 — 1,092 cases (2 new), 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,090 cases, 37 hospitalizations (1 new), 8 deaths

50-59 — 987 cases (1 fewer), 65 hospitalizations, 14 deaths (1 new)

60-69 — 806 cases (4 new), 72 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

70-79 — 493 cases, 103 hospitalizations (2 new), 31 deaths

80-plus — 309 cases (2 new), 72 hospitalizations (1 new), 42 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 14,591 (48.79 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 13,447 (44.97 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,608 total cases (16 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, 234 hospitalizations (4 new) and 85 deaths. Of the 4,608 cases, 4,473 (38 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 899 cases (3 new), 11 hospitalizations (1 new)

20-29 — 657 cases (2 new), 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 604 cases (1 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 672 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 649 cases (5 new), 37 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 552 cases (4 new), 57 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

70-79 — 356 cases, 53 hospitalizations, 30 deaths

80-plus — 214 cases (1 new), 38 hospitalizations (3 new), 27 deaths

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,387 (49.71 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,438 (45.57 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 6,631 cases (6 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,152 confirmed cases, 479 probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, and 91 deaths. DHHR reports there are currently four active cases and 6,536 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 146 cases

5-11 — 319 cases

12-15 — 333 cases

16-20 — 472 cases

21-25 — 539 cases (1 new)

26-30 — 609 cases (2 new)

31-40 — 1,102 cases (1 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,022 cases (1 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 855 cases, 12 deaths

61-70 — 647 cases (1 new), 16 deaths

71+ — 587 cases, 58 deaths

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,727 (6 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,807 (3 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 921 (4 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 72;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 8.

A total of 12,100 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.6 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,251 fully vaccinated or 38.7 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently green on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 28 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are six confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 3,668 cases in the past seven days (21-day average of 4,113), 193 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 296), 18 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 38) and 185 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 324) with 37,793 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: ODH now updates COVID-19 data once per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,274,030 (62.23 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,738,029 (57.64 percent of the population).

As of March 24, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 22,937;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,218;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 65,183;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,441.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 497,230 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 119 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 83,303 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 782 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,739 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 52 since the last update. There are 460 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 1.74 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.26 percent.

Statewide, 1,119,719 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.5 percent of the population). A total of 54.0percent of the population, 967,535 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

