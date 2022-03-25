Five provost finalists to visit Marshall University next week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Following a national search and initial off-site interviews, the Marshall University Provost Search Committee has identified five finalists who will visit the Huntington campus next week to meet with the university community, according to a news release from the university.

The campus visit dates and finalists are as follows:

Monday, March 28 Dr. Phillip Bridgmon, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, University of Central Missouri;

Tuesday, March 29 Dr. Avinandan Mukherjee, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Marshall University;

Wednesday, March 30 Dr. John Griffin, Senior Associate Provost, Clemson University;

Thursday, March 31 Dr. Ni “Phil” He, Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice and Vice Provost of Faculty Diversity, Northeastern University;

Friday, April 1 Dr. Jacqueline Edmonson, Chancellor and Chief Academic Officer, Penn State Greater Allegheny.

Short biographical sketches, the daily schedule of open meetings and links to submit online feedback about each finalist will be available at www.marshall.edu/provost-search.

The candidate meetings will be broadcast online at www.marshall.edu/livestream for the convenience of those unable to attend in person.

All feedback received will be shared with Marshall University President Brad D. Smith, who will make the final selection. It is expected the new provost will be named in the coming weeks and will join Marshall for the start of the 2022-23 academic year.