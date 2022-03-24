Eastern BOE approves contracts, agenda items

REEDSVILLE — The Eastern Local Board of Education met last week to approve supplemental contracts and other agenda items.

The board approved the minutes of the Feb. 17 regular meeting.

In financial matters, the board approved the financial reports for the month of February as submitted and th amendment to the permanent appropriation resolution and certify additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor.

The following pupil activity and supplemental contracts were approved for the 2021-22 school year pending proper certification: Supplemental Contracts: Josh Fogle, Assistant Track Coach; Fall 2022: Tyler Brothers, Head Wrestling Coach; Bryan Durst, Girls Assistant Basketball Coach; Pupil Activity Contracts: Jay Reynolds, Assistant Girls Basketball Coach; Jessica Cook, Assistant Track Coach; Fall 2022: Jay Reynolds, Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach; David Kight, Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach; Ryan Barnes, Boys Assistant Basketball Coach; Greg Lloyd, Boys Assistant Basketball Coach; Joseph Marcinko, Assistant Varsity Football Coach; Kemp Kelly, Assistant Varsity Football Coach; Steve Sturm, Assistant Varsity Football Coach.

The board approved the following certified substitutes for the 2021-22 school year, pending proper certification: Keith Benton, Jeryl Bowie, Richard Callebs, Steven Dunfee, Betty Hoschar. Also, Jennifer Huffman was approved, retroactive to March 4.

The resignation of Ann Skufca, Head Volleyball Coach for the 2022 season, was accepted, effective immediately.

The board approved the discussion/first reading to be held/provided on the following Board of Education new/updated/revised/deleted by laws/policies/forms/administrative guidelines, as recommended by NEOLA.

Open enrollment students were approved for the 2021-22 school year.

The board approved to participate in The Patton College of Education’s Fellow Program through Ohio University — approval will be for four fully licensed “Fellows” for 20 hours per week each beginning August 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023. Stipends will be paid in the amount of $13,000 plus $1,917 for fringe benefits. Total not to exceed $59,668.

Hannah Rowan and Olivia Rosborough were approved as the Intervention Specialist Fellows for the 2022-23 school year.

The board approved to participate in the Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools Legislative Advocacy Initiative at an annual cost of $5,000 for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

An agreement with Sedgwick, a program sponsored by OSBA and OASBO, was approved to participate in the 2023 Group Rating Program for workers’ compensation and unemployment compensation claims management services at a cost of $2,605.

The next meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education is set for Thursday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary library conference room.

