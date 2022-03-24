Legionnaire of the Year chosen

POMEROY — Drew Webster Post #39 of the American Legion recently held its birthday dinner for members and their families at the Pomeroy Post where the Legionnaire of the Year was also announced.

According to a news release sent on behalf of the Post, John Hood, commander, welcomed everyone and thanked them for coming and Post Chaplain Jerry Fredrick gave the blessing for the meal. Following the dinner, Auxiliary President JoAnne Newsome, presented certificates to all those who helped with the Auxiliary’s Poppy donations over Memorial Day weekend and expressed her appreciation for their assistance.

Drawings for several door prizes were held with Herb Elliott receiving a three-piece set of Americana Gnomes donated by Eloise Drenner of Weaving Stitches and Joan Fife receiving wooden and felt floral wall hanging donated by Fruth Pharmacy. Others presented with door prizes included Alan Moran, George Hoffman, Julia Holter and Ruth Durst.

Commander Hood then presented the Legionnaire of the Year Award. The selection for this prestigious award is based on the member’s service to the American Legion, his community, state and “our great nation,” stated the news release. The 2022 Legionnaire of the Year Award went to member Wayne Thomas.

Commander Hood again thanked all for coming and the evening concluded with prayer by Post Chaplain Fredrick.

Information submitted on behalf of Drew Webster Post #39.

Post Commander John Hood, pictured at left, presents the 2022 Legionnaire of the Year Award to member Wayne Thomas. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_American-Legion.jpg Post Commander John Hood, pictured at left, presents the 2022 Legionnaire of the Year Award to member Wayne Thomas. Drew Webster Post #39 | Courtesy

Post #39 hosts annual dinner