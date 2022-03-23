Two facing drug charges in Meigs

MIDDLEPORT — Middleport Chief of Police Mony Wood reports that in the late evening hours of Tuesday, March 22, the Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at the Brownell Avenue Apartments in Middleport after an investigation into alleged “drug trafficking” coming from an apartment.

According to a news release from the Task Force which was provided to the Sentinel on Wednesday morning, a search warrant was obtained for the apartment and entry was made into the residence by the Major Crimes Task Force with assistance from officers with the Middleport Police Department and deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Two individuals were taken into custody at the scene and were identified as Matthew Taylor, 26, of Middleport and Mckala Coon, 22, of Middleport.

While searching the residence, task force agents allegedly “located crystal methamphetamine, pills, digital scales, plastic baggies, drug abuse instruments, and several firearms,” according to the news release.

Taylor and Coon were both charged with felony drug trafficking and felony drug possession and were transported to the Middleport Jail where they were awaiting arraignment in the Meigs County Court, further stated the news release.

Chief Mony Wood stated the Middleport Police Department “is proud to be a member of the Major Crimes Task Force.”

Chief Wood’s statement via the news release also included the following: “We will continue to work in conjunction with the Major Crimes Task Force and all local agencies to protect our community and our children’s future from these drugs that ruin so many lives in our area.”

The Washington, Morgan, Noble, Monroe and Meigs Major Crimes Task Force is part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Organized Crime Investigation Commission and is comprised of representatives of the Washington, Monroe, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Sheriff’s Offices; the Marietta, Belpre, Middleport and McConnelsville Police Departments; the Washington, Morgan, Noble and Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office’s, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

