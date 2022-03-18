3 deaths, 31 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of Monday’s update, there were three additional deaths, as well as 31 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday.

Statistics reported on Friday, March 18:

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 13 new COVID-19 cases.

In Meigs County, ODH reported an additional death associated with COVID-19 of an individual in the 80-plus age group. ODH also reported seven new COVID-19 cases.

In Mason County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 of individuals in the 71-plus age group. DHHR also reported 11 new cases of COVID-19.

Here is a closer look at the local COVID-19 data:

Gallia County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 7,462 total cases (13 new) in Gallia County since the beginning of the pandemic, 399 hospitalizations (2 new) and 121 deaths. Of the 7,462 cases, 7,193 (49 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 1,492 cases (3 new), 12 hospitalizations

20-29 —1,200 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

30-39 — 1,090 cases, 20 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 1,090 cases (3 new), 36 hospitalizations (1 new), 8 deaths

50-59 — 988 cases (1 new), 65 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

60-69 — 802 cases (3 new), 72 hospitalizations, 22 deaths

70-79 — 493 cases (2 new), 101 hospitalizations (1 new), 31 deaths

80-plus — 307 cases (1 new), 71 hospitalizations, 41 deaths

Vaccination rates in Gallia County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 14,572 (48.74 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 13,411 (44.85 percent of the population).

Meigs County

According to the update from ODH on Thursday, there have been 4,592 total cases (7 new) in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic, 230 hospitalizations and 85 deaths (1 new). Of the 4,592 cases, 4,435 (30 new) are presumed recovered.

Case data is as follows:

0-19 — 896 cases (1 new), 10 hospitalizations

20-29 — 655 cases, 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

30-39 — 603 cases (4 new), 15 hospitalizations, 1 death

40-49 — 672 cases, 18 hospitalizations, 2 deaths

50-59 — 649 cases (1 new), 37 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

60-69 — 548 cases, 57 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

70-79 — 356 cases (1 new), 53 hospitalizations, 30 deaths

80-plus — 213 cases, 35 hospitalizations, 27 deaths (1 new)

Vaccination rates in Meigs County are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 11,374 (49.64 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 10,415 (45.46 percent of the population).

Mason County

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 6,625 cases (11 new) of COVID-19, in Mason County (6,144 confirmed cases, 481probable cases) since the beginning of the pandemic and 91 deaths (2 new). DHHR reports there are currently 24 active cases and 6,510 recovered cases in Mason County.

(Editor’s note: Case data includes both confirmed and probable cases.)

Case data is as follows:

0-4 — 146 cases

5-11 — 319 cases

12-15 — 333 cases

16-20 — 472 cases

21-25 — 538 cases

26-30 — 607 cases

31-40 — 1,101 cases (2 new), 2 deaths

41-50 — 1,021 cases (3 new), 3 deaths

51-60 — 855 cases (1 new), 12 deaths

61-70 — 646 cases (3 new), 16 deaths

71+ — 587 cases (2 new), 58 deaths (2 new)

Additional county case data since vaccinations began Dec. 14, 2020:

Total cases since start of vaccinations: 5,721 (9 new);

Total cases among individuals who were not reported as fully vaccinated — 4,804 (11 new);

Total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated — 917 (3 new);

Total deaths among not fully vaccinated individuals — 72;

Total breakthrough deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 8 (2 new).

A total of 12,080 people in Mason County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 45.6 percent of the population, according to DHHR, with 10,227 fully vaccinated or 38.6 percent of the population.

Mason County is currently green on the West Virginia County Alert System.

There have been 28 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Mason County. There are six confirmed cases of the Omicron variant reported in Mason County.

Ohio

According to the update on Thursday from ODH, there have been 3,605 cases in the past seven days (21-day average of 5,446), 309 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 441), 50 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 53) and 396 new deaths in the previous 24 hours (21-day average of 447) with 37,608 total reported deaths. (Editor’s Note: ODH now updates COVID-19 data once per week.)

Vaccination rates in Ohio are as follows, according to ODH:

Vaccines started: 7,266,570 (62.17 percent of the population);

Vaccines completed: 6,728,787 (57.56 percent of the population).

As of March 9, ODH reports the following breakthrough information:

COVID-19 Deaths among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 22,807;

COVID-19 Deaths among fully vaccinated individuals — 1,180;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals not reported as fully vaccinated — 65,045;

COVID-19 Hospitalizations since Jan. 1, 2021 among individuals reported as fully vaccinated — 4,410.

West Virginia

According to the 10 a.m. update on Friday from DHHR, there have been 496,409 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 227 reported since DHHR’s update last update. DHHR reports 82,890 “breakthrough” cases as of Friday with 757 total breakthrough deaths statewide (counts include cases after the start of COVID-19 vaccination/Dec. 14, 2020). There have been a total of 6,646 deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 11 since the last update. There are 795 currently active cases in the state, with a daily positivity rate of 1.89 and a cumulative positivity rate of 8.30 percent.

Statewide, 1,118,539 West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 (62.4 percent of the population). A total of 53.9 percent of the population, 966,222 individuals have been fully vaccinated.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham [email protected]

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

