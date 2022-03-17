Southern Hall of Fame welcomes Hill, Sayre… Class of 2022

RACINE — Earlier this year, four individuals were inducted into the Southern Local School District Hall of Fame for both the class of 2021 and 2022 — Michael Amos and Zane Beegle for 2021, and Marvin Hill and the late Suzanne Bradbury Sayre for 2022.

The Southern Local Board of Education unanimously voted to establish the Southern Local School District Hall of Fame in 2013. The purpose of the Southern Local School District Hall of Fame is to recognize Southern Local School District graduates, employees, and major contributors who have distinguished themselves by their individual contributions in scholarship, athletics, career, community service, and or society as a whole.

Individuals can be nominated by anyone, but must be approved by the selection committee. The committee voted on and confirmed two candidates for both 2021 and 2022.

Due to available space, and to provide each class with an opportunity to be featured, today’s edition features biographies from the Class of 2022, with the biographies from the Class of 2021 featured in a previous edition.

The Class of 2022 as provided by Southern Local:

Marvin Hill

A 1967 graduate of Southern High School, after high school, Hill attended Career Academy Technical College in Washington, D.C. He started his career in 1968 as a dental lab tech in Columbus.

In 1972, he opened Hill’s Dental Lab in Middleport. It was later moved to a space within Hill’s Automotive so he could oversee the work and production of both businesses. The dental lab was in business for 40 years serving many area dentists.

As a young adult, he was actively involved in youth sports by coaching and officiating Racine Elementary basketball and coaching summer baseball for his son Andy’s teams.

In 1978, he bought a 1956 T bird and restored it, which led to the desire to improve upon his skills and restore many more t birds. During this time, he showed his own cars, which caught the eye of many people who desired to have their cars restored. This led to the formation of Hill’s Classic Cars and Restoration in 1985. Having started out restoring 55-57 Thunderbirds, he grew his restoration business to the level where he needed a constant supply of 1955, 1956, and 1957 NOS and reproduction parts for his Thunderbirds. With the demand for parts being driven by the ongoing success of the restoration business, it was only a matter of time until Hill’s Automotive took over as a parts distributor for 55-57 Thunderbirds in 2003. Quality, experience, and award winning are just a few of the words that customers associate with Hills Automotive. The success of these businesses is credited to the hard work of the 15 employees. They have restored and sold cars from England, Germany, and all over the continental United States.

Besides Thunderbirds, Hill’s Classic Cars and Automotive have been highly recognized for a variety of other accomplishments. They restored a 1926 Harley JD with a sidecar which is in a museum in Rockford, Illinois. They restored a 1938 Cadillac Convertible Coupe, which won the Cadillac Grand Nationals and Best Cadillac in the AACA, which was then featured on the cover page of AACA magazine. His shop also restored a 1971 Charger 440 six pack that was featured on the cover of Mopar Muscle magazine, and a 1958 Edsel station wagon for Martha Stewart’s 60th birthday, as a gift from her daughter.

This successful business has afforded him to monetarily support students at Southern as well as the other schools in the county. His company has raised over $65,000 over the last 18 years for college scholarships. He and his staff generously provide time and effort to organize and host the Cruisin’ Saturday Night Car Show for our community with approximately 120 classic cars coming in to support Party in the Park. He has gifted monetary donations, numerous team shirts, trophies, purchased ads, and provided queen sashes to our school. He made the 1980 Southern basketball team silver tornado necklaces and was involved with the Southern Athletic Boosters for numerous years.

His hard work and dedication has led to his restorations receiving many awards such as Best of Show, Outstanding Vehicle, People’s Choice, Concours Gold Medallion, and recognition from the Antique Automobile Club of America. He received the Best of Class Award at the Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance show in 2019 and 2021 for a 1957 Supercharged Thunderbird. This car was featured on a Greenbrier calendar. He received the Schatz Memorial Award in 2018 for his dedication to the International Thunderbird Club. A restored 63 T Bird Sports Roadster is one of the top 12 in the country and is being considered the AACA Zenith Award.

He is a member of the Carmel Sutton United Methodist Church. He has been on the Home National Bank Board of Directors for 24 years.

At the time of the induction ceremony, Marvin and his wife, Jan, were noted as being out of town but accepting on his behalf were his daughter, Jenni Roush and her children, Riley, Jane, and Jake, Drew Humphreys, and Cory Holbrook. Unable to attend were his son Andy Hill, his wife, Cathy, and their children, Katie and Drew, his son-in- law Jeremy Roush, and Rod and Jean Littlefield.

Suzanne Bradbury Sayre

A graduate from Middleport High School in 1965, Sayre’s love of sports inspired many female Yellow Jackets to make sports a reality. After graduation, she attended Rio Grande College and earned a two year Cadet Degree. Her first teaching job was at Middleport Elementary. While teaching, she continued taking night classes and going to summer school to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education.

She started teaching at Southern Kindergarten in 1974 and was known as Ms. Suzie and Ms. Suzanne. She was able to provide the foundation for kindergarten students and was well known for her ability to teach students to make the perfect formation of letters. She loved teaching to music and movement. Former students still mention Mickey Mouse Disco and learning the alphabet through singing and dancing. She loved instilling school spirit into her students. She loved making “shakers” with Ms. Jean and Ms. Romaine so each child would have one for the Homecoming parades and always made sure that each child had on a purple or gold shirt to show their spirit while watching the parade. She retired in 1999 from a teaching career that lasted 30 1/2 years.

At Southern, she coached high school volleyball for 13 years (Fall 1980-Fall 1992). Her teams had 3 SVAC titles (1981-1983) and 4 sectional titles (1982-1984 and 1988).

The Fall 1982 Volleyball Team had a record of 20-2.

Her teams were a favorite among officials as the players were skilled, knowledgeable, focused and talented. The girls were respectful and always displayed good sportsmanship. Her teams were often victorious over larger schools.

When former players speak of her, they always say she encouraged them to do their very best to compete for their school and to make the school and community proud. She would study her opponents so she could prepare her teams to perform their best. She was always so passionate about teaching the game and winning and this spilled over to her athletes. She would study the rules and plays and made sure her team was aware of the correct way to execute the plan. You could say she was a perfectionist and knew every aspect of the game. Her high expectations were doable because of the preparation she put into every aspect of the game. She would take Southern volleyball teams to OU volleyball games to encourage them to strive harder and to know that there was always something to learn. She never demanded respect but she earned it. She was proud that she was able to coach her daughters, Wendy, Tricia, and Megan.

She always stressed to her teams that we “live as a team and we play as a team.” Her teams were a family. They dressed exactly alike on the way to a game, during a game, and after a game. She always wanted something special for her athletes so she started holding formal banquets for them at the Meigs Inn. This was a very important celebration to end the season. She was so proud of the relationships she built with those girls.

Former players, Tonja, Mel, and Cindy said that she was a joy to play for and that once in a while they could get away with calling her “Suz”. They said she gave her players the best possible chance to succeed and cared for her players on and off the court, and that she wasn’t just trying to mold her players to be good volleyball players, she was molding them to be good people. A formal official, Lois Harkins said she wanted her players to succeed in all aspects of their lives. She took the challenge to equal the playing field for girls in high school sports.

Although volleyball was her passion and her coaching career was successful, an exciting time was when she coached softball for one year, 1981-82. This team was SVAC League, Sectional, and District Champions.

After her coaching career ended, she knew she could not give up sports completely so she decided to become an official. She was a registered OHSAA volleyball official for 13 years and a registered OHSAA basketball official for 7 years.

After retiring from teaching, she volunteered with the Meigs County Retired Senior Volunteer program for 6 years, Tricia’s third graders at Letart Elementary and then at Southern Elementary. She also worked for Darrell Norris Greenhouses as a payroll clerk for 12 years.

She loved and supported the Southern Tornadoes from the time she moved to Racine until she became ill in the fall of 2017. Some of her favorite memories include cheering on the Southern basketball tournament teams at Meigs HS, Chillicothe HS, and the Convo, and also the 1980 and 1982 Southern Basketball State Tournament Teams at St. John’s Arena. She loved her time making signs with friends and helping to place them all along the tournament trail.

She loved cheering on her grandchildren. At one time, she was cheering on grandchildren in 4 different school districts. She cheered for all of their teams and wanted them to win, but her heart was always with the Tornadoes. She loved her basketball seat up at the top with the Salser/Hunter family as she cheered for Taylor and Trey’s teams.

She was a member of the Middleport Heath Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, the Meigs County Retired Teachers Association, the Ohio University Bobcats Club “Jan’s Fans”, the Middleport Alumni Association, and the Alpha Mu Beta Sorority. She enjoyed spending time with family, cheering for the Bobcats, Buckeyes, or Reds and working in her yard.

She passed away in January 2018 at 70 years old.

Noted as “proudly” accepting in her honor at the induction ceremony were daughters Wendy Bisutti, Tricia McNickle, and Megan Cleland, son-in-law Terry McNickle, and grandchildren Taylor and Trey McNickle, Bryson Creed, Morgan Baer, and Asa Cleland, nephew Jeff Bradbury, and former players, Tonja Hunter, Mel Weese, and Cindy Brown. Unable to attend tonight are her grandson Weston Baer, son in law Tony Bisutti, sister Mary Bradbury, and brother Asa Bradbury.

Superintendent Tony Deem and Principals Daniel Otto and Tricia McNickle made the presentations regarding the four inductees.

This year the Southern Local School District Hall of Fame welcomed inductees for both the class of 2021 and 2022 which included Michael Amos and Zane Beegle for 2021, and Marvin Hill and the late Suzanne Bradbury Sayre for 2022. Pictured are some of the inductees as well as members of their families during the induction ceremony. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_southern-hof-1.jpg This year the Southern Local School District Hall of Fame welcomed inductees for both the class of 2021 and 2022 which included Michael Amos and Zane Beegle for 2021, and Marvin Hill and the late Suzanne Bradbury Sayre for 2022. Pictured are some of the inductees as well as members of their families during the induction ceremony. Southern Local | Courtesy

Class of 2022