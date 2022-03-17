Southern Hall of Fame welcomes Amos, Beegle… Class of 2021

RACINE — Earlier this year, four individuals were inducted into the Southern Local School District Hall of Fame for both the class of 2021 and 2022 — Michael Amos and Zane Beegle for 2021, and Marvin Hill and the late Suzanne Bradbury Sayre for 2022.

The Southern Local Board of Education unanimously voted to establish the Southern Local School District Hall of Fame in 2013. The purpose of the Southern Local School District Hall of Fame is to recognize Southern Local School District graduates, employees, and major contributors who have distinguished themselves by their individual contributions in scholarship, athletics, career, community service, and or society as a whole.

Individuals can be nominated by anyone, but must be approved by the selection committee. The committee voted on and confirmed two candidates for both 2021 and 2022.

Due to available space, and to provide each class with an opportunity to be featured, today’s edition features biographies from the Class of 2021, with the biographies from the Class of 2022 appearing in an upcoming edition.

The Class of 2021 as provided by Southern Local:

Michael Amos

A 1989 graduate of Southern Local, Amos attended Urbana University where he played football and lettered with the Blue Knights. In 1991, he enlisted in The United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman. He attended Hospital Corps School in Chicago and graduated in December 1991. He then transferred to Nation Naval Medical Center where he worked as an orthopedic technician and later attended Surgical Technologist School at Bethesda Naval Hospital. In 1993 he went to Field Medical School to support the United States Marine Corps in the Combat operations.

Next, he was assigned to the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Pendleton, California where he was the leading Petty Officer for surgical services and helped mobilize 1st Medical Battalion to Kuwait for surgical support to Central Command Combat operations. Following deployment, he attended USMC Mountain Warfare School, Cold Weather, and Mountain Medicine schools. His next assignment was Portsmouth Naval Medical Center where he was Lead Neurology surgical tech that trained residents and fellows in instrumentation used for microscopic open brain surgery and the implantation of hardware for fusion at multiple spinal levels.

He then transferred to Okinawa, Japan where he was responsible for the medical supply for the deployable units of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Units.

In 2003, he separated from active duty and joined the US Naval Reserves to pursue civilian aspirations. He worked for the Washington University Medical Center Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Services as Head Surgical tech for Total Joints and Sports Medicine working hand in hand with Washington Athletic Department.

In 2004, due to his medical prowess in combat medicine, he was recalled to deploy with Mobile Insure Undersea Warfare Unit 101 to South Korea and later in 2005 to the Port of Shwabia, Kuwait. He was the leading medical Petty Officer while on deployment and performed Maritime security and escorted NATO vessels in and out of ports. While deployed, he was selected to become a Small Craft Coxswain with weapons release authority, a very high responsibility in the US Navy. This is one of the only platforms enlisted are allowed to direct a maritime vessel to engage an enemy combatant.

During this tour he was handpicked to return to active duty by SEAL Team ONE to be one of 4 IDCs to be the integrated into the SEAL troops to embed with them during combat operations. He then attended Independent Duty Corpsmen School, (IDC) a yearlong medical school and one of the hardest enlisted academic schools in the military. It allows medical providers to be in austere environments while managing a scope of medicine from combat trauma to family medicine on land, above or under seas. He graduated with honors and Distinction in June 2007. He then deployed with SEAL Team ONE, TWO Troop, Charlie Platoon to Ramadi, Iraq during the deadliest period of OPERATION IRAQI FREEDOM. Being Senior Medical Representative for the Troop, he performed Humanitarian operations, multiple patrols, and combat operations. He was able to facilitate medical services to a prominent Sheik in Ramadi, which led him to fighting for the coalition forces enhancing “The Awakening Effort.” Then he became one of the first IDCs to do a SEAL troop work up. After the yearlong work up, SEAL Team ONE, TWO Troop, Charlie and Delta platoons deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan. He was exposed to multiple direct enemy engagements and treated 28 U.S., Multinational, US Interagency, Host Nation civilians and enemy combatants resulting in zero loss of life of his teammates and U. S. personnel.

During his time from 2007-2010, he was selected as SEAL Team ONE Sailor of the Year and awarded multiple combat and valor awards. While in Afghanistan, he was asked to go to Naval Special Warfare Unit ONE to be the Senior Medical Department Representative for Naval Special Warfare in the Pacific Command region, the largest regional command in the world. He was selected at this time to become a Chief Petty Officer of the Navy. He was responsible for all medical aspects for 22 countries in Asia to include facilitating medical training for host nations and creating and performing proof of concept for MEDEVAC operations of U.S. personnel. He was tasked to go to Japan after the triple disaster Earthquake, Tsunami, Fukushima Nuclear event to assist in the set up of Combine Joint Special Operations Task force for nuclear assessment and civilian recovery. He performed recovery at sea and throughout the Tsunami stricken coastline. He had responsibilities on the ground in Japan, Thailand, Cambodia, Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Indonesia, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, China, Singapore, and Palau. With his knowledge of the region, he was asked to fill in as NSW country liaison to assist NSW Country officers for Vietnam and Cambodia, where he was part of a Naval Special Warfare team that went back to Vietnam, the first to do so since 1975. He worked with the U.S. Embassy to help solidify a working relationship with the Vietnamese Government and its nations’ people.

During his 25 years of service, he was awarded two Navy Commendation medals with Valor, multiple combat, Personnel and unit awards and Host Nation Citations.

Since his retirement in 2016, he has volunteered with St. Mary’s High School Baseball team as an assistant coach for 4 years. He has also coached 7-8-year-old and 4th grade girls’ basketball. Being at home with his daughters is his biggest award of all.

Throughout every event in his career, he thought about his immediate family, teachers, coaches, friends, and family in the Southern Local School District. He continues to carry the Southern banner and credits part of his success to his mentors, peers and family of Southern Local.

He lives in St. Mary’s with his two youngest daughters Sunny, and Emily Amos. His two older daughters are Macenzie Duffy who resides in Chandler, Arizona and Miku Amos who resides in Okinawa Japan.

Noted as joining Mike at the induction ceremony were his daughters Sunny and Emily, parents Spencer and Cheryl Carpenter, his stepmother Sherry McPherson, father Roger Amos, siblings Becky Barton, John Amos, and Seth Amos, nieces Kassie and Katie Barton, nephews Spencer Amos and Jackson Amos, Jim Diddle, Shirley Dugan, and Jay Rees.

Zane Beegle

A 1983 graduate of Southern Local, during high school, Beegle played football, basketball, and baseball and lettered in all three sports multiple times. In baseball, the teams won the SVAC 3 times, District Champions one time with a combined record of 41-20. In basketball, the teams won the SVAC 2 times, sectional 2 times, district 1 time and were state runner ups his junior season. His last two years the teams record was 45-5. He received all league awards in basketball and baseball his senior year. He was All District and All State in basketball, and All State in baseball his senior year. During his varsity basketball career, he scored over 700 points and averaged over 23 points per game without a 3 point line in his senior year and was named the SVAC’s most valuable player that year. In baseball he had a winning pitching record and a batting average of .400. He also received the Larry R. Morrison Athlete of the Year award.

Zane graduated 7th in his class with over a 3.8 GPA. He was a member of the National Honor Society and was awarded the Science key. He was picked to attend Boys State at Bowling Green.

He received a scholarship to Virginia Military Institute in baseball. He transferred to Bethany College where he played both basketball and baseball. After his freshman season in baseball he received Honorable Mention All-League in the President Athletic Conference. While playing basketball at Bethany in 1985 he got to play against David Robinson from NAVY (San Antonio Spurs) and outscored him. After two and a half years, he transferred to Ohio University to play baseball, a Division 1 program. He was he was a relief pitcher and his senior year he became a starting pitcher and ended the season with a record of 5 -3. His wins included Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Wright State, Western Michigan and Ball State.

He graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and continued his education at Mountain State University and University of Charleston.

He coached at various levels throughout his career and hopes to continue this goal once he retires. At Southern, he coached 5th and 6th grade boys basketball at Portland and Racine, Boys’ 7th and 8th grade basketball , Girls’ junior high and reserve basketball, Freshman boys’ basketball, and junior high football.

He also was reserve coach at Eastern High School and rounded out his coaching with three years as head coach of Meigs High School Varsity Baseball team.

He worked at The University of Rio Grande for one year to teach “Introduction of Computer Science” and “Management Information design.” He was then hired by the Meigs County Health Department as a Sanitarian. He worked there until he got hired by Gallia County Health Department as the Director of Environmental Health. This part of his career lasted 14 years. During this time period, he served on the Ohio State Department of Health food advisory board and also taught at Ohio University Southern Campus teaching Introduction to Environmental Health and Algebra for four years.

While working with the health department he enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1994. He made it to the rank of Sergeant and then chose to go the officer route. In 2002, he was direct commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant as an ordinance officer. During his part time career, he has held various positions from Executive officer for the 3664th Maintenance Company, S4 for the 771st troop Command, Commander of the 3664th Maintenance Company, and S4 for the 111th Engineer Brigade.

During his full time career with the WVNG, he was Shop Superintendent for the Combined Support Maintenance Shop, Deputy Surface Maintenance Manager, Surface Maintenance Manager which oversaw all ground maintenance for the West Virginia Army National Guard, Deputy G4, and then in 2019 was appointed G4 for the State (Highest Logistic Officer in the WVARNG). Some of his responsibilities are to ensure all equipment in the inventory is ready for state or federal missions, handling all OPTEMPO funding, special projects, subsistence, parachute rigging and is responsible for a budget in excess of 15 million dollars a year.

He has been tasked with hurricane relief efforts for Katrina in Louisiana and numerous snow and flood duties for the state of West Virginia. He was deployed with the 3664th Maintenance Company from December 2003-March of 2005 in support of Iraqi Freedom in Al Taqqadum, Iraq.

From February 2020 to present he was appointed Joint Task Force J4 for procurement in charge of purchasing PPE for the state of WV during the COVID 19 Pandemic and executed over 28 million dollars and to provide logistic support for PPE, COVID testing and vaccine administration. During his time in the Army Guard, he became the MASG Chair for the National Guard Bureau (NGB) EAGLE committee on a national level. This year he was appointed region 2 Chair for the G4 NGB EAGLE committee. He is currently awaiting to be appointed to the State J4 as the lead Logistician for West Virginia National Guard for the Army and Air.

During his career, he earned the following awards: Army Service Ribbon 3 Army Reserve Components Overseas Ribbons; Noncommissioned officers professional development ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon Southwest Asia Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Combat Action Badge 2 Armed Forces Reserve Medal; Two National Defense Service Medals 2 Army Commendation Medals; Three Army Achievement Medals Meritorious Service Medal; Six Army Reserve Components Achievement Medals; Two Armed Service Medals; Two NATO Humanitarian Medals; West Virginia Commendation Medal; MISS Magnolia Medal; Four West Virginia Service Ribbons; Six West Virginia Emergency Service Ribbons; and Six West Virginia State Service Ribbons.

Currently, he is a Lieutenant Colonel (Promotable) with his promotion packet to Full Colonel at the federal level, working on his 28th year of service. Throughout his career, he has been asked to talk to schools about Veterans Day, Memorial Day and other events.

Noted as joining Beegle at the induction ceremony were his wife, Wendy, son Brett and his wife, Brenna, and their children, Noah, Adrian, and Eli, his mother, Sue Ann, and sister Tracy Caudill. His sons Zac and Joe are unable to attend.

Superintendent Tony Deem and Principals Daniel Otto and Tricia McNickle made the presentations regarding the four inductees.

This year the Southern Local School District Hall of Fame welcomed inductees for both the class of 2021 and 2022 which included Michael Amos and Zane Beegle for 2021, and Marvin Hill and the late Suzanne Bradbury Sayre for 2022. Pictured are some of the inductees as well as members of their families during the induction ceremony. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_southern-hof.jpg This year the Southern Local School District Hall of Fame welcomed inductees for both the class of 2021 and 2022 which included Michael Amos and Zane Beegle for 2021, and Marvin Hill and the late Suzanne Bradbury Sayre for 2022. Pictured are some of the inductees as well as members of their families during the induction ceremony. Southern Local | Courtesy

Class of 2021