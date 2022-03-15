CPR updated on events, joined by GJWC

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Citizens for Prevention and Recovery (CPR) held its monthly meeting earlier this week with committee updates and a visit from representatives of the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club (GJWC).

Members of the GJWC spoke to CPR about some of the events they have done in the past, some of the fundraising projects and overall their support of the community.

“We’ve been around for quite awhile, since 1958 here in Gallia County,” said Heather Hively, president. “We do several different things with the community, for the community. We try to help other groups like Square One, Courtside Ministries and we’re more than willing to, as a general rule, try to step in and help the Gallipolis in Lights.”

Hively said “a lot of things take money to do,” so the organization does various fundraisers throughout the year including, the Fourth of July talent show with a prize drawing, bake sales and more.

The group sponsors a monster and movie event with a costume contest for Halloween, they help with the Easter Egg Hunt at the park, help bring Santa Claus to Gallipolis in Lights and other community activities.

GJWC also offers various scholarships for girls in the community.

Hively said this year they will be assisting Gallipolis in Lights with its 5k fundraiser.

“We do several things. Some of it is to make money because we have to have money to spend money for some of the plans,” Hively said.

Hively said the organization is all about uplifting the community and helping as much as possible. She said that she has been a member for four years, but did not know all that GJWC was involved in.

“I had absolutely no idea everything that the Gallpolis Junior Women’s Club did,” Hively said. “What they were involved in, what they taught on. I had heard of different activities [but] I didn’t know.”

Hively said the group is open to new members. The GJWC meets the first Monday of each month, with the exception of June, July and August, at Pizza Hut at 6 p.m. For more information email [email protected]

CPR is also recruiting members. Before proceeding with business it was noted that new members are welcome, but there is also a co-chair and secretary position open if someone may be interested.

During the committee updates, Crystal Miller, Zero Suicide Care Transition coordinator, gave an update on the annual Out of Darkness Walk. The event is now under the name Hopefest, but still “encompass” Out of Darkness, Miller said.

The event will be April 23 at the University of Rio Grande, starting with a Tri-State Racer at 2 p.m.

Miller said the event has a number of things in the works but is in need of a food truck to setup and asked for anyone who may know one of interest to reach out to her.

Miller also reported that planning for the annual Suicide Prevention Conference is underway. The event will be in mid-September, in-person in Athens.

“We’re really excited about that,” Miller said. “We’re starting to plan already, if anybody would like to participate in that, we would love people to help.”

Laura Jenkins, CPR Family and Children First council, gave an update on the human trafficking coalition.

“We have been partnering with Gracehaven to offer some awareness and educational opportunities to our schools here in Gallia County,” Jenkins said. “We’re just looking at perhaps offering in-service trainings through Gracehaven, that’s kind of in the works.”

According to their website, with “more than 1,100 Ohio children and teens are coerced into the world of child sex trafficking every year. Gracehaven was founded in 2008 to strategically care for these young survivors, and help prevent others from falling victim in the first place. We are passionate about our mission, and invite you to join us in the fight to end child sex trafficking.”

Jenkins said in addition, an evening training to give “awareness opportunity for families [and] parents” is a goal.

Jenkins also said the coalition is working on materials specific to human trafficking with resources in the area to make available to anyone in the county.

“I think the great thing about finding Gracehaven, was all that they can share and help us with,” said Anita Moore, chairwoman human trafficking coalition.

Nick Hopkins, system ambulatory pharmacy manager Holzer Health System, spoke about Drug Take Back Day on April 30, generally the event is from 10 a.m. to noon.

Hopkins said typically there is one site in each Jackson, Gallia and Meigs counties.

Education materials for informational bags and volunteers are still needed for the event, Hopkins said.

“There is no limitation of who can volunteer,” Hopkins said. “We usually try to do info bags or let you set up some tables and things like that, depending on space availability, and whether it’s going to be a drive-thru or a walk up type setting.”

Hopkins said after the event, law enforcement takes the containers of discarded medicines to be weighed and disposed through incineration or a take back program.

Hopkins said last year, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office had a collection for the entire county.

“Middleport Police Department and Pomeroy Police Departments did not have collection bins, but the county sheriffs do,” Hopkins said. “So, we got 140 some pounds of drugs from those two local police departments.”

Patti Slayton, planner and grant writer for Gallia/Meigs Community Action Agency, said the 14th annual Discover Appalachia Travel Expo will be Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is at Gallia Academy Middle School. She also reported a low income group has been established and she will be reaching out to collect data for that.

CPR members made and passed a motion to move forward and fund the Community-Level Youth Development Evaluation (CLYDE) surveys across the middle and high schools in Gallia County. More on the CLYDE surveys in an upcoming edition.

© 2022, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_thumbnail_IMG_1753.jpg

By Brittany Hively [email protected]

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.