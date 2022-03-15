Commissioners approve agenda items

POMEROY — Meigs County Commissioners met last week to approve financial matters.

Present during the meeting were commissioners Jimmy Will, Shannon Miller and Tim Ihle. Commission Clerk Tonya Edwards, Meigs Department of Job and Family Services Director Theresa Lavender, BJ Kreseen, Kay Davis and students from Meigs Industries were also at the meeting.

Commissioners approved the payment of the week’s bills in the total amount of $445,024.90.

An appropriation of $5,000 was approved for “commissioners supplies.”

The Meigs Soil and Water District sent a request to transfer $10,000 into the special funds account for litter prevention Program Ihle made mention this has already been done. Will tabled the issue until the matter has been researched.

Commissioners approved $10,000 for the sheriff’s office “FOJ” account.

A proclamation was signed to recognize March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

Eric Storm was hired for a public transit position for the Department of Jobs and Family Services.

A motion was approved to sign a contract agreement with Van Wert County to house prisoners at the rate of $50 per day per prisoner.

Ihle said Ryan Hill had accepted the proposal commissioners presented to him for the EMS director’s position. Hill’s start date was March 14.

All motions were unanimously approved. Information is provided by the Meigs County Commissioners’ unapproved minutes.