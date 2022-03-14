Offering services, fellowship during Lent

OHIO VALLEY — With the season of Lent, comes an opportunity for fellowship and worship.

The Meigs County Ministerial Association has been hosting Community Lenten Services which started March 3 and continue through April 7.

Each service begins at 7 p.m. at the following churches. Although no dinner is served this year, the services offer special speakers as follows:

March 17 — St. Paul Lutheran Church, with Pastor Walt Goble speaking;

March 24 — New Beginnings Church with Pastor Gordon Randolph speaking;

April 1 — Mulberry Community Center with Rev. Dennis Karp speaking;

April 7 — Restoration Fellowship Church with Pastor Gene Hoalcraft speaking.

Also hosting the series earlier this month were Pastor Brenda Barnhart McClanahan and Pastor Dave Hopkins at Syracuse Community Church and Laurel Cliff Church, respectively.

As previously reported, across the river in Mason, W.Va., the Upper Mason Parish of the United Methodist Church is also hosting speakers for this year’s Lenten Luncheon series.

Remaining speakers and the churches providing the meals include:

March 17 – Pastor Saundra Boley of the Seventh Street United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, and Clifton United Methodist Church preparing the food;

March 24 – Pastor Janice Odom of Beech Hill United Methodist Church in Southside, with the meal by New Haven United Methodist Church;

March 31 – Kim Matthews, Certified Lay Minister serving with the United Methodist Foundation in Charleston, and St. Paul Lutheran Church providing lunch; and,

April 7 – Rev. Dr. Barry Ball, retired, and husband of Rev. Sandra Steiner-Ball, West Virginia Conference Bishop, with lunch provided by the Union Charge churches.

Lent 2022 began March 2 and ends April 14. It is the annual Christian period that begins on Ash Wednesday and lasts for 40 days, not including Sundays, and represents the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the wilderness. Lent precedes Easter and many Christians spend the time reflecting, fasting and praying.

Also in Gallipolis, the Lenten Fish Fry menu has returned to St. Louis Catholic Church, 85 State Street, Fridays in March. Serving is set for 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. March 18 and 25. Offering meal packages from $12 to $15, as well as a child’s menu for $6. Serving shrimp, fried and sauteed fish, side dishes, desserts, drinks.

(Editor’s note: Email any other community events regarding Lent and Easter to [email protected] for free publication consideration.)

© 2022, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_The-Sentinel-6.jpg