Fruth accepts Hall of Fame award

POINT PLEASANT —Fruth Pharmacy’s President, Lynne Fruth, has been inducted into the 2021 Health Care Hall of Fame. She was reportedly joined in the recent class by other West Virginia healthcare executives and physicians, according to a news release sent on behalf of Fruth Pharmacy.

The West Virginia Executive Health Care Hall of Fame reportedly was set up in 2020 to recognize and highlight health care heroes — the award took on a new significance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Health Care Hall of Fame acknowledged 2021 recipients in part for “working tirelessly toward the greater good and putting the needs of others above their own,” further stated the news release.

“In addition to the Fruth Scholarship Program, which has provided over $1 million, Fruth has been active in fighting drug abuse,” according to the news release. “Fruth helped establish the Bridge of Hope Scholarship which provides money for West Virginians in recovery to seek training or education beneficial to re-enter the work force.”

The news release further stated: “COVID-19 brought out the best in Fruth Pharmacy and the efforts of Lynne and her company to do everything possible to serve and help protect West Virginia communities through testing, vaccinations, and treatment of COVID-19.”

Fruth pharmacists have administered over 70,000 COVID vaccinations to date.

“I am proud to accept this award on behalf of all Fruth Pharmacy employees who have worked so diligently providing care on the frontline during this pandemic,” Fruth said on accepting the award. “I take immense pride in knowing that the actions of our employees have truly saved lives.”

Information provided by Fruth Pharmacy.

Kenzie Hamilton Fauber inducts Lynne Fruth, president and chairman of Fruth Pharmacy, pictured at right, into the West Virginia Health Care Hall of Fame. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_Induction-into-HealthCareHallOfFame-2.jpg Kenzie Hamilton Fauber inducts Lynne Fruth, president and chairman of Fruth Pharmacy, pictured at right, into the West Virginia Health Care Hall of Fame. Fruth Pharmacy | Courtesy