Commission appoints EMS, 9-1-1 directors

POMEROY — Commissioners met last week to appoint directors for Meigs County’s 9-1-1 and Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Present during the meeting were commissioners Jimmy Will, Shannon Miller and Tim Ihle. Commission Clerk Tonya Edwards, Meigs Department of Job and Family Services (DJFS) Director Chris Shank, future DJFS Director Theresa Lavender, Recorder Huey Eason, and Common Pleas Clerk BJ Kreseen were also present.

Sarah Hawley was appointed to the 9-1-1 director position upon terms and conditions.

Ryan Hill was appointed as the EMS director.

Bobbie Harris was hired as the Eligibility Referral Specialist for the DJFS.

Commissioners approved the minutes from the previous meeting. Bills from the week were also approved in the total amount of $445,024.90.

Commissioners entered into an executive session to “consider appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of public employee or official.” Hawley was part of this executive session. After entering back into regular session, there was no action taken.

Commissioners approved a motion to enter into contract with Compiled Technologies due to cheaper rates.

Commissioners went into recess to allow time to receive a potential ODOT agreement for the walking path.

A motion was approved to advance $58,200.00 out of one account and into ODOT account receivable. A motion was then approved to certify and appropriate $58,200.

The final resolution for constructing phase three of the Middleport/Pomeroy Path between Diamond Street and Main Street was signed. This includes a multi-use asphalt, curb, guardrail, railing, lighting, signage, and pavement markings, lying within Meigs County. The fiscal officer’s certificate for this phase was also signed.

Commissioners approved to sign the ODNR Grant providing $35,625 for assistance.

All motions were approved unanimously. This story based upon the meeting minutes.

