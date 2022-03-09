Summer plans

GALLIPOLIS — Though July is still a few months away, the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival (also know as “River Rec”) recently announced its musical headliners for this year’s celebration of Independence Day along the Ohio River.

Kicking off the headlining entertainment for July 3 is rising country music singer Jess Kellie Adams, while July 4 will feature country music headliners Trent Tomlinson and Drew Baldridge.

Tomlinson’s 2006 album “Country Is My Rock” produced three Top 40 singles including “Drunker Than Me”, “One Wing in the Fire” and Just Might Have Her Radio On.” Also, Tomlinson’s work as a songwriter includes “Close Your Eyes For This” by Parmalee and “In Case You Didn’t Know” by Brett Young.

As for Baldridge, according to his official website, before breaking through with new music in 2020, he first debuted on the country music charts with his R&B-infused single “Dance With Ya” in 2016. His other songs include “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” and “Rebound.”

According to her website, Adams’ songs have taken her to many venues, fairs and festivals across the United States and onto CMT.com. The music video for her single, “Saving Grace” was picked up by CMT.com last year and her latest video, “Thinking Out Loud” was released last month. She has also shared the stage with artists from the late Joe Diffie to Julianne Hough.

The Gallipolis River Recreation Festival is hosted by the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce, with the assistance of business sponsors and many volunteers. More on the festival’s schedule as it becomes available. Also, find pageant information for the festival now at https://www.gallipolisriverrec.com/, click on “royalty.” Deadline to register is April 1.

Information on these artists found via their Facebook pages, as well as the Facebook page for Gallipolis River Recreation Festival, and the following websites: https://www.drewbaldridgemusic.com; https://jesskellieadams.com/.

Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

Visitors gather at Gallipolis City Park during the opening day of the Gallipolis River Recreation Festival last year. This year's entertainment was recently announced for July 3-4. OVP File Photo