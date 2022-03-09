Southern FFA updates on hydroponic projects

RACINE — The Racine Southern FFA recently gave an update on the hydroponic systems housed at school.

The greenhouse class is still taking care of the two lettuce grow hydroponic towers. Eighth grade is in charge of the tower garden in the classroom, where they are currently growing lettuce and kale. The greenhouse class is growing strawberries in the tower by the front entrance and vegetables in the tower in the elementary.

FFA purchased a small tabletop hydroponic through the National FFA Grant, which the group will be lending out for different classrooms to experience. The tabletop hydroponic allows for 12 plants to grow at a time and the greenhouse class will be helping to teach and instruct teachers/classes on taking care of the hydroponic system. The teachers will be responsible for the seeds, nutrients and plugs for the system. The greenhouse class also purchased a 4D plant cell model to go along with the table top to assist further learning of how to grow plants.

FFA member Theron Black will be taking over the cabinet hydroponics, located in the shop as his Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) project.

Black said he has enjoyed cleaning out the hydroponic systems and he plans to grow flowers in the cabinet during his free time during school. Member Cassidy Bailey said her favorite part about greenhouse class is growing plants while learning about their daily needs, and different mediums that can be used to grow plants. Member Trenton Owens, who is also in the class, said he has learned how to fill and rebuild a hydroponic system this year, which has interested him the most about the system, working with his hands.

FFA members in the greenhouse class are tending to lettuce grown in hydroponic towers. There are hydroponic towers throughout the school to teach students how produce is grown. The towers have vegetables and fruit growing in them. A small tabletop hydroponic was purchased through the National FFA Grant, and the group will be lending out for different classrooms to experience.

By Kylee Circle Special to OVP

Kylee Circle is the reporter for Racine Southern FFA.

