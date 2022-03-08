Chapter hosts Charter Day Celebration, community awards

MIDDLEPORT — The Return Jonathan Meigs NSDAR Chapter held its 114th anniversary Charter Day Celebration recently at the Blakeslee Center in Middleport.

The State Regent of Ohio Daughters of the American Revolution, Kathy Gobin Dixon, was the guest speaker for the meeting which also featured the recipients of this year’s community service awards.

According to a news release from the Chapter, “Each spring, the local Return Jonathan Meigs chapter honors special people for Community Service Awards, to honor individuals or groups who have contributed in special ways to our local community.”

This year’s individual community service award went to Lila Cooper, a student at Southern High School, who has taken on the worthwhile project of raising money and volunteering in our county’s Wreaths Across America project that places wreaths on the graves of veterans each December.

When Meigs county began participating in this national project in 2020, Cooper was able to raise $730 to help purchase the wreaths that year. The second year, her project gained momentum. For the December 2021 project, she was able to raise $5,300 in donations for Wreath Adventures who handle the Wreaths Across America project. Along with her Girl Scout Troop, Cooper was also one of the many volunteers who helped lay wreaths on 380 grave sites at the Reedsville Cemetery.

The Return Jonathan Meigs chapter presented Cooper with the DAR Youth Citizenship Award, which is a national award that honors youth based upon the five qualities of Honor, Service, Courage, Leadership and Patriotism.

“Our local chapter is honored to nominate and present this award to Cooper today for her love of country, recognition of veterans, and leadership in serving others. We are blessed and grateful to have a youth member of our community help build a stronger nation for the future by recognizing the patriots of our past and honoring them,” said Chapter Regent Gina Tillis.

The group Community Service Award was presented to the Meigs County Armed Forces Banner Project, represented at the luncheon by Lewis Van Meter, Robert Marcinko, Shilo Little, and Adam Little. In late 2019, a small group of local people began the project to recognize those who have served or are serving in the Armed Forces from Meigs County. The Meigs County Armed Forces Banner Project was able to have banners featuring these veterans placed along the main streets of several towns in our county, beginning in that year. Through a massive fundraising campaign and volunteer effort, more than 600 banners were created and displayed in the first round of work. A second round of fundraising allowed an additional set of banners to be created later in 2021.

The group stressed their appreciation to the many fire departments, responders, and volunteers who helped make this project happen in each of the individual communities. Regent Tillis added, “A tremendous amount of effort and devotion went into making this project happen, and we would like to thank all of the volunteers and those who donated to this project to honor our local veterans. Our chapter would like to recognize the Meigs County Armed Forces Banner Project with this special Community Service Award. We are blessed today to have three veterans represent the project and the service of our military community.”

After the community service award presentations and luncheon, State Regent Dixon shared encouraging words with the chapter, inviting members to continue “Honoring, Serving, Being DAR Together” as they strive to make a difference in our communities and country.

The original charter document issued to the Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter DAR in March 1908 was also on display at the luncheon for members to view.

The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for our youth.

Submitted by Gina Tillis, RJM Chapter Regent.