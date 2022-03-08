Southern Board of Ed recognizes students, approves agenda items

RACINE — The Board of Education of the Southern Local School District met in regular session last week to approve agenda items and recognize students.

Present during the meeting were board members Denny Evans, Alex Hawley, Brenda Johnson, Tom Woods and Ashley Peterman. Members of the Administrative Team in attendance were Christi Hendrix, treasurer; Tricia McNickle, elementary principal; and Tony Deem, superintendent.

The board approved the January financial report.

In the educational report, the board recognized STORM Students Liam Pierce (2nd), Savannah Roush (4th), and Caleb Richmond (5th).

The board approved revised appropriations in the amount of $16,548,313.64 as presented by the treasurer.

The board also approved revising the school calendar to reflect the four make-up days to be added to the end of the year as specified in the adopted calendar. Those days are May 31 – the last day for students and June 1-3 for staff professional development days.

The first reading of policies was approved. These policies include staff dress and grooming, college credit plus, blended learning, dress and grooming, weapons, grant funds, cost principles-spending federal funds, procurement-federal grants/funds; use of credit cards, food service, and bonding.

The board approved the 2022-23 school calendar as presented.

An overnight trip for the FFA to attend the Ohio FFA Convention in Columbus on May 5-6 was approved.

The board approved to continue the membership in the Ohio Athletic Associated for the 2022-23 school year.

The board entered into an executive session to discuss the employment of personnel.

The board approved an MOU with the SLEA, (MOU #2022-01), concerning payout of supplemental contract.

The board approved the receipt of the following grant funds and creation of the following Fund/SCC’s: ARP Homeless, ARP IDEA Early Childhood Special Education, Title V-B Rural and Low, ARP IDEA Part B Special Ed Revised.

A donation in the amount of $1,400 from the Eagles AERIE 2171 to purchase instructional supplies for the district was accepted.

A motion to the purchase of three storage buildings from Mountaineer Buildings in the amount of $25,149 for COVID supply storage to enable operations of school facility. ARP ESSER funds will be used.

The board approved the purchase of Guardian locker units from SchoolLockers in the amount of $10,801. ARP ESSER funds will be used.

A motion was approved for a 36 month, from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025, for Virtual Learning Academy participation agreement with Jefferson County Educational Service Center. The agreement is for an internet-based educational curriculum and delivery system for credit deficiencies. ARP ESSER funds will be used.

The quote in the amount of $47,416.51 from Interface Services for the removal and installation of flooring was approved. This improvement will enable the district to reduce risk of virus transmission and exposure to environmental health hazards, and to support student health needs. ARP ESSER and General (set aside) funds will be used.

The purchase of two 8×4 scoreboards from Varsity Scoreboards in the amount of $6,305 was approved. Pepsi Award funds will be used.

In personnel matters, the following positions were approved to be posted for the Summer School Academy: K-4 Reading Academy — 10 Teachers (2 per grade level); three Intervention Specialist; five Aides. 5-8 Math & L.Arts — eight Teachers (2 per grade level); two Intervention Specialist; two aides. High School — four Teachers; one Intervention Specialist; one aide. Planning Committee — K-4 Coordinator (stipend); 5-8 Coordinator (stipend); Transportation Coordinator (stipend); Food Service Coordinator (stipend); Support Staff — three Cooks; three Bus drivers; one Nurse; one Speech/ instruction.

Summer Academy will run June 6-9, June 13-16, June 20-23, and June 27-30. The hours will be from 9 a.m.-noon with a breakfast and lunch being served. K-4 will focus on Reading; 5-8 will focus on Math and Language Arts, and 9-12 on credit recovery. The Academy will target 16 students per grade level as identified by the staff.

The following individuals were hired as AIR tutors for the English and Math testing — this is for 45 hours at $30 per hour; English- Brian Allen; Math- Adam Phillips.

The board approved the job description of Secretary to the Superintendent and Federal Programs as presented.

The following individuals were hired on supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year — hiring is contingent upon completion of all the administrative requirements for the position and supplemental pay is in accordance with the SLEA Negotiated Agreement: Jeff Caldwell – 9th Basketball (1/2); Steve Randolph – 9th Basketball (1/2) and Codi Thomas – Prom.

The board approved the following classified substitutes for the 2021-22 school year, pending completion of all the administrative requirements for the position: Chandra Gard-Custodian, Bus Driver; Don Smith-Bus Driver; and Amanda Ashworth-Cashier.

Approved doc days/amount for employee in the amount of -$1,248.40.

In the superintendent’s report, the following items were on the agenda to be discussed: Job Description – Secretary to Superintendent/Federal Programs; Summer School Academy; NEOLA Policies; School Calendar; MOU; Jordan Hardwick Memorial Plaque; Federal Bus Mask Mandate Dropped; Scholarship Association for Students – Low number of applicants.

In the board members’ reports, the following were listed on the agenda: Question regarding Healthy Heart Testing for Students and discussion on Staff Health Screenings; and Class of 1972 has requested to tour the High School on May 28 for their reunion celebration

The next regular meeting for the Southern Local Board of Education is set for March 28, at 6:30 p.m. at The Kathryn Hart Community Center.

All votes are unanimous unless otherwise noted. This story based upon the unapproved minutes from the Feb. 28 meeting.

STORM students pictured from left are Caleb Richmond (5th grade), Liam Pierce (2nd grade), and Savannah Roush-4th grade. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_Southern-BOE-1.jpg STORM students pictured from left are Caleb Richmond (5th grade), Liam Pierce (2nd grade), and Savannah Roush-4th grade. Southern Local | Courtesy Pictured from left are Tricia McNickle, elementary principal, Liam Pierce and Gary Evans, School Board president. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_Southern-BOE-2.jpg Pictured from left are Tricia McNickle, elementary principal, Liam Pierce and Gary Evans, School Board president. Southern Local | Courtesy Pictured from left are Tricia McNickle, elementary principal, Savannah Roush and Gary Evans, School Board president. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_Southern-BOE-3.jpg Pictured from left are Tricia McNickle, elementary principal, Savannah Roush and Gary Evans, School Board president. Southern Local | Courtesy Pictured from left are Tricia McNickle, elementary principal, Caleb Richmond and Gary Evans, School Board president. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_Southern-BOE-4.jpg Pictured from left are Tricia McNickle, elementary principal, Caleb Richmond and Gary Evans, School Board president. Southern Local | Courtesy