Pomeroy Council talks potholes, tree planting

POMEROY — The Pomeroy Village Council met last week, discussing potholes and planting trees near the parking lot.

Present during the meeting were council members Nick Michael, Phil Ohlinger, Aaron Oliphant and Maureen Hennessy. Council President Michael was the acting mayor, as Pomeroy Mayor Don Anderson was not in attendance.

Ohlinger said he received a letter from the United Plant Savers, which is a non-profit in Rutland, who want to purchase and plant native dogwood trees near the parking lot at no cost to the village. Council agreed, as long as the location is checked and clear of utility lines.

Michael and the rest of council said the time for potholes is coming. The village will be patching holes, but is waiting for funding to be secured to obtain the materials.

Rick Dostal, a guest at the meeting from Southeastern Ohio Building Department (SEOBD) spoke to council after a request from Mayor Anderson. Dostal contracts with local municipalities for commercial building inspections. The village has a choice of working with the state, or contracting with SEOBD. Council said they would have an ordinance drafter for a first reading at the next meeting.

Council voted to move forward with researching parcel numbers and utility lines at the end of Peacock Avenue. Oliphant told council the property on both sides of the road are owned by the same person, who is the last resident on the road. There is approximately 150 feet of road beyond the resident’s home.

Council approved to purchase new software at $200 per year to make ID badges for departments and the fire department. These badges will let employees unlock the electronic locks on doors on village properly.

The next meeting for the Pomeroy Village Council is set for Monday, March 7 at 7 p.m.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham

