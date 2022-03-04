‘Save the date’ Mason County

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — After two years of pandemic-related delays, postponements and cancellations in some cases, Mason County’s 2022 tourism calendar has been announced with a full slate of activities.

In addition to the official 2022 calendar being released by the Mason County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the City of Point Pleasant and Town of Mason have announced upcoming events as well.

For the purpose of “saving the date,” here are the events in the official calendar as well as those made available to Ohio Valley Publishing as of press time on Friday:

April

April 9 — Town of Mason Easter Egg Hunt at the park

April 30 — Mason Main Street (Second Street from Anderson to Center; crafters, food trucks entertainment)

May

May 7 Community Block Sale in Mason

May 7 – 8 Spring Engine Show (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

May 14 Main Street Food Truck Festival (Main Street, Point Pleasant)

May 21 Fort Randolph History Walk (Fort Randolph, noon – 5 p.m.)

May 21 Music in the Park in Mason begins (Series continues through September)

May 28 AMVETS Memorial Day Parade (Main Street Point Pleasant, 1 p.m.)

June

June 4 Docking of The American Countess (Point Pleasant Riverfront Park)

June 4 Antique Tractor Pull (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 5 p.m.)

June 4 Car show at the park in Mason

June 10 Mayor’s Night Out concert series begins (8-10 p.m., Fridays at Riverfront Park)

June 11 Bridge to Bridge Bike Ride (Main Street Point Pleasant)

July

July 2 Mason/New Haven Fourth of July Parade (New Haven, 11 a.m.)

July 2 Liberty Day (Fort Randolph (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

July 2 Antique Tractor Pull (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 5 p.m.)

July 3 – 4 Point Pleasant Liberty Fest (Main Street and Riverfront Park)

July 4 Point Pleasant Liberty Fest Parade (Main Street Point Pleasant, 6 p.m., lineup at 5 p.m.)

July 23 Tractor Parade and Show (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 9 a.m.)

July 23 Main Street Car Show (Main Street Point Pleasant, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

August

Aug. 5 Docking of The American Queen (Point Pleasant Riverfront Park)

Aug. 6 Mason County Fair Parade (Main Street Point Pleasant, noon)

Aug. 8 – 13 Mason County Fair (Mason County Fairgrounds, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.)

September

Sept. 3 Docking of The American Countess (Point Pleasant Riverfront Park)

Sept. 3 Tribute to the River (Riverfront Park)

Sept. 3 Main Street Summer Soiree (903 Main Street, 2 p.m.)

Sept. 3 Antique Tractor Pull (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1 p.m.)

Sept. 16 – 18 Mothman Festival (Downtown Point Pleasant)

Sept. 17 Mothman Festival Hayride (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 7 p.m.)

Sept. 17 Fort Randolph Open for Mothman Festival (Fort Randolph, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

October

Oct. 1 – 2 Country Fall Festival (West Virginia State Farm Museum)

Oct. 7 Battle Days Parade (Main Street Point Pleasant, 11 a.m.)

Oct. 7 – 9 Battle Days Festival (Tu-Endie-Wei State Park and Main Street Point Pleasant)

Oct. 8 Mason Harvest Festival (Mason City Park)

Oct. 22 Folklore and Fest Storytelling (Fort Randolph at Krodel Park, 1-5 p.m.)

Oct. 22 Car show, chili cookoff, local music showcase in Mason

Oct. 27 Docking of The American Duchess (Point Pleasant Riverfront Park)

Oct. 29 Afternoon trick-or-treat, “Halloween in the Park,” outdoor movie, “Zombie 5K” in Mason

November

Nov. 5 Antique Tractor Pull (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 1 p.m.)

Nov. 5 Main Street Harvest Festival (Main Street Point Pleasant)

Nov. 5 AMVETS Veterans Day Parade (Main Street Point Pleasant, 1 p.m.)

Nov. 19 – Dec. 31 Christmas Fantasy Light Show (Krodel Park, 6-9 p.m. nightly)

Nov. 26 Shop Small Saturday (Main Street Point Pleasant)

December

Dec. 1 – 31 Christmas Fantasy Light Show (Krodel Park, 6-9 p.m. nightly)

Dec. 2 Point Pleasant Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting (Main Street and Gunn Park, 6 p.m.)

Dec. 3 Main Street Sugar Plum Stroll (Main Street Point Pleasant)

Dec. 3 Christmas on the Frontier (Fort Randolph, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Dec. 3 Christmas in the Park, Parade and Tree Lighting (Mason City Park 3-5 p.m.)

Dec. 5 – 20 Christmas Light Show and Drive Thru (West Virginia State Farm Museum, 6-9 p.m. nightly)

More on many of these events will appear in upcoming editions of Ohio Valley Publications as additional details are released and more activities are added. All events are subject to change.

For more information, visit http://www.masoncountytourism.org/; phone 304-675-6788, or e-mail tourism@masoncounty.org. Or, find the City of Point Pleasant and/or Town of Mason on Facebook for updates on events as they are finalized.

Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

The inaugural Bridge to Bridge Bike Ride is June 11 on Main Street in downtown Point Pleasant. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_6.13-PPR-Ride2.jpg The inaugural Bridge to Bridge Bike Ride is June 11 on Main Street in downtown Point Pleasant. OVP File Photos The Mason/New Haven Fourth of July Parade returns July 2. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_7.5-M9.jpg The Mason/New Haven Fourth of July Parade returns July 2. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy The Country Fall Festival returns to the West Virginia State Farm Museum Oct. 1 – 2. The museum also hosts antique tractor pulls and the tractor parade through the year. Hayrides also take place through TNT during the Mothman Festival. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_10.10-CFF-1.jpg The Country Fall Festival returns to the West Virginia State Farm Museum Oct. 1 – 2. The museum also hosts antique tractor pulls and the tractor parade through the year. Hayrides also take place through TNT during the Mothman Festival. OVP File Photos The Mothman Festival returns Sept. 16 – 18 to downtown Point Pleasant. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_Moth-11.jpg The Mothman Festival returns Sept. 16 – 18 to downtown Point Pleasant. OVP File Photos The Mason County Fair parade returns Aug. 6 with the fair following Aug. 8-13. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_8.10-Tractor.jpg The Mason County Fair parade returns Aug. 6 with the fair following Aug. 8-13. OVP File Photos The Mason Harvest Festival returns Oct. 8 to Mason City Park. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_10.12-M4.jpg The Mason Harvest Festival returns Oct. 8 to Mason City Park. Mindy Kearns | Courtesy Point Pleasant’s Liberty Fest on Main Street and Riverfront Park has expanded to two days, taking place July 3-4. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_IMG_5375.jpg Point Pleasant’s Liberty Fest on Main Street and Riverfront Park has expanded to two days, taking place July 3-4. OVP File Photos Battle Days returns Oct. 7-9 to Tu-Endie-Wei State Park and Main Street Point Pleasant. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2022/03/web1_IMG_2289.jpg Battle Days returns Oct. 7-9 to Tu-Endie-Wei State Park and Main Street Point Pleasant. OVP File Photos

‘22 Tourism, events calendar